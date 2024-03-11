Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish slays school girl chic with Artists4Ceasefire pin; earns standing ovation at Academy Awards

Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish arrived at the Oscars with her brother Finneas. The singer is a fashion chameleon on the red carpet - from wearing relaxed yet stylish couture pieces to styling her tresses in striking colours like neon green, bleached blonde and the experimental wolf cut. The 96th Academy Awards were no exception. She took the Oscars red carpet by storm in a chic, quirky academia couture look. She paired the school uniform aesthetic with an Artists4Ceasefire pin, a timely accessory to show support for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine, worn by several other artists on the red carpet. She even garnered a standing ovation from the audience for her performance of 'What Was I Made For?' from Barbie. Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish poses on the Academy Awards red carpet in a Chanel look. (AP)

Oscars 202: What Billie Eilish wore to the Academy Awards

Billie Eilish channelled Clueless's Cher Horowitz-style schoolgirl aesthetic on the Oscars 2024 red carpet in a head-to-toe Chanel look. She wore a tweed skirt, black blazer, white skirt, white socks and patent leather Mary Jane pumps for the red carpet. While the blazer has a notch lapel collar, front jewelled button closures, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, a tailored fitting, and a long hem length, the white shirt has statement collars, lace frilled trims on the neckline, and front button openings. The signature Chanel black and white tweed skirt featured a knee-length hem, a straight silhouette, and a relaxed fit.

Billie accessorised the ensemble with a houndstooth-print mini purse from Chanel, calf-length white socks, black leather Mary Jane pumps, silver rings, and studded hoop earrings. She embraced a more natural hair colour for her hairstyle - the longest length she's had to date for years. She styled them in a centre-parting voluminous style with soft waves. Lastly, she chose soft and minimal makeup, including brushed-up brows, glossy caramel nude and overlined lips, mascara on the lashes, and rosy cheeks for the glam picks with the Chanel look.