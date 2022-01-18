Pooja Hegde's bold look in 7k ivory embellished bikini sets Maldives on fire

Flying off to the island nation for a steamy unwinding session, Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde was seen raising the bar of swimwear fashion goals and her bold look in an ivory embellished bikini set Maldives on fire. Making string bikinis trend in New Year 2022 as well, after being the top swimwear trends of 2021, Pooja flaunted a sizzling look in an ivory embellished bikini and made Maldives experience a spike in temperature.

Taking to her social media handle, Pooja shared a glimpse of her exotic getaway that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward as she geared up for a dip in ocean waters. The picture featured the diva donning an ivory base halter-neck bikini top that was embellished with pastel and metallic sequin and beads.

Made of high-performance, sustainable techno-fabric and 100% recycled polyester from pre and post-consumer materials, the bikini top was teamed with a string bikini bottom that too came in ivory base and was embellished with pastel and metallic sequin and beads while resistant to chlorine, suntan creams and oils.

She layered the look with a sheer floral shrug that sported full sleeves and ended just above her knees to ace the perfect resort look. Leaving her silky tresses open down her back to play with the sea breeze, Pooja amplified the glam quotient with a dab of brown lipstick, highlighted cheeks and a dewy makeup look with filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sultry pose for the camera, Pooja set fans on frenzy. She captioned the picture, “Always bringing my own sunshine (sic)” and we can vouch for the same.

The bikini is credited to Indian clothing brand, Dash and Dot, that boasts of a unique and sustainable wardrobe in both womenswear and menswear. The ivory embellished bikini originally costs ₹6,990 on the designer website.

Pooja Hegde's ivory embellished bikini from Dash and Dot (dashanddot.com)

Pooja Hegde was styled by costume designer and senior stylist Manda Narawde.