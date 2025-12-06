Price drop on premium watches: Get up to 53% off on top 10 picks during the Myntra End of Reason Sale

The Myntra End of Reason Sale (EORS) is a major clearance event. It offers massive discounts across a wide range of products. Premium watches are a key category in the sale. Shoppers can find significant markdowns on luxury and contemporary timepieces. Brands like Fossil, Hugo Boss, Titan, Michael Kors, and Casio are frequently featured. Discounts often range from 30% to over 60% off. This is a perfect opportunity to upgrade your wristwear collection. Look out for analogue, models. The sale provides exceptional value for fashionable and high-quality accessories. Time to save big! Find premium watches like Fossil and Michael Kors heavily discounted at Myntra End of Reason Sale.(Pexels)

We have put together a list of 10 premium watches for men and women that are part of this Sale. Check them out here.

The Hugo Boss Felina 1502622 is a sophisticated women's analogue watch. It features a modern two-tone stainless steel bracelet. The beautiful rose gold-toned dial includes a date function. The bezel is elegantly set with crystals. A mineral glass protects the face. This quartz-powered timepiece is 32mm wide and is a stylish daily accessory.



The Titan Raga Aurora is a beautifully crafted ladies' watch. It features a delicate pink round dial. The rose gold-toned metal strap has a decorative flower detail. Quartz movement ensures reliable timekeeping. It uses a secure jewellery clasp. The elegant design is ideal for formal or dressy casual wear.



The Anne Klein AKB5116NVST is an elegant analogue watch set. It features a striking navy blue dial housed in a gold-toned alloy case. The stainless steel bracelet is also rose gold-toned. This gift set often includes coordinating bracelets. It uses reliable quartz movement. The watch is a chic, modern accessory.

This Michael Kors analogue watch offers sophisticated style. It features a stunning rose gold-toned stainless steel case and bracelet. The dial often includes chronograph details or crystal embellishments. Quartz movement ensures precise timekeeping. This glamorous piece is perfect for making a stylish statement in any setting.

The Fossil Scarlette ES5299 is an elegant women's timepiece. It features a sophisticated stainless steel bracelet strap. The analogue dial is housed in a refined case. This watch offers quartz movement for reliability. It combines classic design elements with modern wearability. This piece is perfect for a polished, everyday look.

This Armani Exchange watch (AX2462) is a sleek men's chronograph. It features a sophisticated grey matte dial. The gunmetal stainless steel bracelet and case offer a modern look. It has a quartz movement for reliability. This 46mm timepiece is an ideal choice for a confident, urban style.

The Casio Edifice EFV-650D is a robust men's chronograph. It features a striking green analogue dial. The case and bracelet are crafted from silver stainless steel. It offers stopwatch functionality and water resistance. This watch combines durability with a sporty, professional look. It is a reliable timepiece for daily action.

This Titan Bandhan set symbolises togetherness. It comprises two perfectly complementing watches. Both feature a classic silver analogue dial. The watches use a refined stainless steel strap. They have reliable quartz movement. This elegant pair is an ideal gift. It celebrates weddings or anniversaries beautifully.

The Fossil FS5061I is a stylish men's analogue watch. It features a striking blue and black multi-function dial. The dark black casing and bracelet offer a masculine look. This piece uses reliable quartz movement. It is perfect for adding a rugged, sophisticated edge to daily outfits.

This Casio Edifice watch features both analogue and digital displays. It includes robust chronograph functionality. The timepiece has a durable silver stainless steel cuff strap. It boasts excellent 100-metre water resistance. The watch is powered by a long-life battery. This piece is perfect for a rugged, high-performance look.

Premium watches What defines a premium watch? Superior craftsmanship, high-grade materials, and complex movements.

Is automatic or quartz movement better? Automatic movement is traditional; quartz is more accurate and lower maintenance.

What is a watch winder used for? It keeps automatic watches running when they are not being worn.

How often should I get my premium watch serviced? Mechanical watches usually need servicing every three to five years.

What material protects the watch face best? Sapphire crystal is highly scratch-resistant and very durable.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.