Pride Day 2026: How genderfluid jewellery is moving beyond men’s and women’s sections

June 28 is observed as Pride Day, a day dedicated to celebrating queer identities. And since self-expression is central to Pride, let's look at one of its most personal forms: jewellery. For long, jewellery has existed in men's and women's sections, with clear design choices marking the difference between the two. But genderfluid jewellery challenges this divide, moving away from asking who a piece is ‘meant’ for, and instead recalibrates the focus on what the wearer wants to wear and feel.



ALSO READ: Gold jewellery buying guide: 6 ways to spot value beyond weight before making your next purchase A tennis bracelet is a unisex piece of jewellery and can be worn by anyone. (Picture credit: AI generated)

To put it plainly, androgynous jewellery essentially refers to unisex pieces that can be worn by people regardless of gender identity. Most of the time, rugged or chunky designs are reserved for men, while dainty, ornate ones are meant for women. But with growing conversations around inclusive fashion, a change in jewellery design is also being observed.

For those who are keen on androgynous designs but do not know where to get started, HT Lifestyle asked Disha Shah, founder of DiAi Designs, common questions, around jewellery free from the gender code, that address doubts many buyers may have.

1. How is genderfluid jewellery different from conventional men’s and women’s jewellery categories? Differentiating the men's and women's jewellery design, the expert said, “Conventionally, women's jewellery was built around layered for occasion wear, ornate designs, while men's jewellery stayed functional and minimal to a regular ring, a plain wrist band, nothing more.” Aside from these, she also mentioned that weight, scale, and intent of each category were defined largely by gender. But gender-fluid jewellery breaks away from all these.

Disha described that such a design is different because it does the most important thing: it does not ask who is wearing the piece.

When jewellery has an overt femininity or masculinity attached to it, the piece by itself decides for the wearer and how they are expected to feel. This is why she reasoned that pieces such as a tennis necklace or a simple band ring feel timeless, as they move away from rigid gender associations and can be interpreted freely by anyone who wears them.

So genderfluid is a gender identity, whereas androgynous style is how they present themselves.