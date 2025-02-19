Priyanka Chopra's airport look is a masterclass in simple yet classy fashion as she leaves with Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra flew out from Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday with her and Nick Jonas's daughter, Malti Marie. The actor chose simple, comfy and elegant joggers set for her flight of the bay. Let's decode Priyankla's airport look. Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie at the Mumbai airport.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's blinding 200-carat emerald diamond necklace for Siddharth Chopra's wedding took 1600 hours to make

Priyanka Chopra carries Malti in her arms at the airport

Paparazzi videos showed Priyanka carrying her baby daughter in her arms as she exited her car to walk towards the airport. Priyanka lovingly carried Malti in her arms and even protected her from the camera flashes as she entered the airport. She even greeted the paps and waved them goodbye as she left. Meanwhile, for the airport look, she wore a grey jacket and pants set, which she paired with minimal yet stylish accessories.

All about Priyanka's airport look

Priyanka's grey jacket features a cropped hem length, full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, a collared neckline, a fitted body-sculpting silhouette, and front button closures. She wore it with matching grey pants featuring a high-rise waistline, a flared silhouette, and an ankle-length hem.

The actor styled her simple co-ord airport-ready ensemble with stylish accessories, including white chunky sneakers, black-tinted sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a matching grey baseball cap. She tied her hair in a messy, twisted, low bun, and for the glam, she chose glossy pink lips, flushed cheeks, glowing skin, and feathered brows.

As for her daughter Malti, the munchkin wore a pink and white striped jogger set featuring a full-length top and pants. Priyanka paired her daughter's loungewear set with white Crocs sandals and gold hoop earrings.

Priyanka Chopra's India visit

Priyanka was in India for work and personal commitments. She visited a temple in Hyderabad during her stay, sparking speculation about her involvement in SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's SSMB 29. She also attended the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra. Nick Jonas and his parents also attended the functions.