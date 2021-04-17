Priyanka Chopra catches light in 1.3 lakh Chanel necklace at London home

Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to be having quite a moment, that has now turned into years, and The White Tiger actor is enjoying every minute of her life while 'living in the light'. The actor, model, entrepreneur, restaurant owner and Unfinished author is currently in London with husband Nick Jonas and the couple are enjoying some down time in their beautiful and spacious home with their three pet pooches, Diana, Gino and Panda. The Quantico star recently took to her Instagram to share a sunkissed picture of herself as she posed laying back on an emerald green couch. As usual, Priyanka sported minimal make-up, as she smiled in the picture which she seemingly clicked with her own phone. Priyanka can be seen sitting on the couch, in an otherwise dimly lit room, as a few stray rays of sunshine light up the stunning actor's face. Priyanka captioned the stunning click, "Living in the light." She also expressed her gratitude in the caption, especially given her many new ventures in recent times, and hash tagged the image with "#grateful." Priyanka looked like an absolute stunner as she gazed at the camera wearing a sand coloured ribbed sweater, her feathered fringes adorning her face, rust orange lipstick on her lip, small hoops in her ears and a delicate Chanel chain around her neck. It appears PeeCee opted for the Chanel necklace with faux glass pearls, and peppered with black, silver and crystal beads. On the brand's official website the necklace is priced at $ 1800 which is approximately ₹1,34,172. Trust Priyanka to turn the most sordid moments into magical ones.

Recently the 38-year-old actor attended the BAFTAs as a presenter along with husband Nick Jonas, where she looked like an absolute stunning in two separate ensembles, one slinky black gown with huge, 3-D multi coloured embellishments jutting out from the waist and the other a black skirt with a front open pink jacket, turning heads with her high-octane fashion looks. She had previously also announced the Oscar 2021 nominees along with her singer husband. On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for the spy series Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden and is helmed by the Russo Brothers of Avengers fame. The actor has finished shooting Text for You with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.