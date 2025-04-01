Priyanka Chopra is a breath of fresh air in Jaipur, wears the most versatile and cute white skirt look: Pic and video
Priyanka Chopra just stepped out in a supremely versatile white skirt. She paired it with a fitted white shirt, black belt, and matching shoes. Take notes!
If you're starting to think about putting together summer outfits, you need a cute skirt. Actor Priyanka Chopra just stepped out in one that we're crushing on right now. On March 31, the actor's pictures and videos from a cafe in Jaipur wowed fans – and her cool white skirt is poised to be a staple in your summer wardrobe, no matter what your taste. Also read | Priyanka Chopra turns airport into her runway, serves a killer look in leather bomber and ripped jeans. Pics
Priyanka Chopra wows in white
With her latest day look, Priyanka proved that a white skirt can be styled in so many different ways and is a fun break from the jeans you gravitate towards. She paired her white skirt with a fitted tucked-in white shirt and thin black belt for a slightly schoolgirl look. She wore her white outfit with black flats, but we also love skirts with heels or sneakers for a more elevated, evening look.
It is interesting how she balanced the volume of her skirt with a fitted top and minimal accessories – she sported sunglasses and a statement gold necklace. If you want to look polished but feel cute all year, don't forget to bookmark this Priyanka ensemble.
Take a look:
Style inspiration from Priyanka's look
A white skirt like Priyanka's is an investment piece you won't regret adding to your wardrobe. A white skirt is a versatile and timeless piece that can be styled in many ways for both summer and winter. The key to styling a white skirt is to have fun and experiment with different combinations.
Here are some tips:
1. Combine your white skirt with vibrant, colourful tops to create a fun and playful look for summer. Show off your pedicure with sandals or wedges, perfect for warm weather. Add a statement hat, sunglasses, and a colourful handbag to complete your summer outfit.
2. Pair your white skirt with warm, cosy sweaters for a snug and stylish winter look. Stay warm and stylish with tights and boots, perfect for cold weather or add a cosy coat to complete your winter outfit.
3. For spring, combine your white skirt with lightweight tops, such as blouses or tunics. Add a statement necklace, a floppy hat, and a lightweight scarf to complete your transitional outfit.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.