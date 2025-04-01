Priyanka Chopra is a breath of fresh air in Jaipur, wears the most versatile and cute white skirt look: Pic and video

If you're starting to think about putting together summer outfits, you need a cute skirt. Actor Priyanka Chopra just stepped out in one that we're crushing on right now. On March 31, the actor's pictures and videos from a cafe in Jaipur wowed fans – and her cool white skirt is poised to be a staple in your summer wardrobe, no matter what your taste. Also read | Priyanka Chopra turns airport into her runway, serves a killer look in leather bomber and ripped jeans. Pics Priyanka Chopra wore a polished white skirt look that you can wear all year long in Jaipur. (Instagram/ The Tattoo Cafe)

Priyanka Chopra wows in white

With her latest day look, Priyanka proved that a white skirt can be styled in so many different ways and is a fun break from the jeans you gravitate towards. She paired her white skirt with a fitted tucked-in white shirt and thin black belt for a slightly schoolgirl look. She wore her white outfit with black flats, but we also love skirts with heels or sneakers for a more elevated, evening look.

It is interesting how she balanced the volume of her skirt with a fitted top and minimal accessories – she sported sunglasses and a statement gold necklace. If you want to look polished but feel cute all year, don't forget to bookmark this Priyanka ensemble.

Style inspiration from Priyanka's look

A white skirt like Priyanka's is an investment piece you won't regret adding to your wardrobe. A white skirt is a versatile and timeless piece that can be styled in many ways for both summer and winter. The key to styling a white skirt is to have fun and experiment with different combinations.

Here are some tips:

1. Combine your white skirt with vibrant, colourful tops to create a fun and playful look for summer. Show off your pedicure with sandals or wedges, perfect for warm weather. Add a statement hat, sunglasses, and a colourful handbag to complete your summer outfit.

2. Pair your white skirt with warm, cosy sweaters for a snug and stylish winter look. Stay warm and stylish with tights and boots, perfect for cold weather or add a cosy coat to complete your winter outfit.

3. For spring, combine your white skirt with lightweight tops, such as blouses or tunics. Add a statement necklace, a floppy hat, and a lightweight scarf to complete your transitional outfit.