Priyanka Chopra wows at brother’s engagement ceremony in elegant orange kurta set. Guess how much it costs

Priyanka Chopra is back in India and as always, she's serving up one stunning look after another. Just when we were still reeling from her berry pink saree, which was nothing short of pure glam, our Desi Girl dropped another bombshell look. On Monday, Priyanka shared a reel on Instagram from her brother's engagement ceremony, captioned, "And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends, and families on our dad's birthday. Their हस्ताक्षर and 💍 ceremony." In the video, she can be seen rocking a vibrant orange ethnic suit, and we are absolutely swooning over her style. Ready to decode this glam look and snag some fashion tips? Let's dive in! (Also read: Priyanka Chopra's glamorous Sabyasachi churidar suit for Paani trailer launch channels all the Y2K vibes: Watch ) Priyanka Chopra's orange kurta set for brother's pre-wedding festivities is a total showstopper.(Instagram/Lajjoo.com)

Decoding Priyanka's glam ethnic look

For her ethnic look, Priyanka dazzled in a stunning kurta set in a vibrant shade of orange. The ensemble is crafted from luxurious hand-woven silk fabric and features a scoop neckline embellished with paisley motifs intricately embroidered with gold zari thread using the Marodi technique. The kurta's loose-fitting design and golden borders on the sleeves exude a regal charm. Priyanka paired the kurta with a matching net dupatta and wide-legged pants, which also showcase Marodi detailing on the edges, adding a touch of elegance.

What is price of her look?

If you loved Priyanka's attire and want to add a touch of this elegance to your wardrobe, we've got the details for you. Her stunning kurta set is from the shelves of the brand Lajjoo and is priced at ₹49,900.

Priyanka's stunning ethnic look is from the brand Lajjoo and costs ₹49,900.(lajjooc.com)

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel, Priyanka completed her look with a gold choker necklace, hoop earrings, rings on her fingers, and a pair of golden juttis. Her makeup featured nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in a bun, with a section left out to frame her face beautifully. The flowers in her hair added an extra touch of elegance, making her look a true showstopper.