Priyanka Chopra's haircare brand Anomaly acquired by Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail: ‘What a full-circle moment’

Priyanka Chopra 's brand Anomaly Haircare has been acquired by Reliance. In an Instagram post on April 30, she announced the latest development, calling it a ‘full-circle moment' for the brand's belief she founded from her personal haircare routine. In detail, she penned a caption elaborating on the partnership, why it is significant to her and for the brand's future. ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: 'Work hard every day to achieve your goals, but it's ok if…'

Acquisition of Priyanka Chopra's brand



“What started as something deeply personal has evolved into a brand with purpose and global ambition,” she wrote in the caption, reflecting on the growth of her brand.

Priyanka Chopra talked about the brand's journey, reflecting on its origin, on how it grew from a personal idea rooted in her upbringing to a brand with massive international reach. "What a full-circle moment. Anomaly began with the rituals I grew up with... the belief that great hair starts with great care.” She enthusiastically called this milestone development a ‘full-circle moment.'

The transition from an independent brand to being part of a much larger retail ecosystem ensures wider reach and faster expansion. Priyanka expressed enthusiasm about the brand's future, saying, "There’s so much ahead. And we’re just getting started.”

The 46-year-old actor-entrepreneur further described this moment as the beginning of a new chapter, "Now, with Reliance Retail’s acquisition of this incredible brand, we step into a new chapter... one defined by scale, access, and the opportunity to take that vision further than ever before.”

It shows the partnership with Reliance is transformative for the brand, as it is expected to scale much further, with accessibility being one of the fundamental pillars, as it moves towards an extensive presence while strengthening its original vision. The large retail ecosystem is set to further bolster its market presence.

Priyanka Chopra as Creative Director of Anomaly The actor will continue to remain on the board, putting an end to doubts before they arise about her role in the venture, and confirming that she will stay on as Creative Director of the brand.



"As Creative Director, I remain deeply involved in shaping Anomaly’s next chapter, guiding how we evolve, what we create, and ensuring we stay true to the spirit we started with.”

Further, Priyanka also expressed excitement about working with Isha Ambani, who is the non-executive director at Reliance Retail, lauding her ability to execute ideas with a large-scale vision, "I am especially excited to be building this alongside Isha Ambani. The way she brings ideas to life with both thoughtfulness and scale is something I truly admire.”