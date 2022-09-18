Priyanka Goswami: I dream to take up modelling after winning an Olympic medal

Commonwealth Games 2022 (10,000 meters) race walk silver medallist Priyanka Goswami loves styling and harbours modelling aspirations.

“A lot has changed on the personal front for me. Kabhi fashion ki taraf zyada dyhyan nahi tha bus game mein hi mehnat kar rahe thhe. But post my CWG win I got to connect and meet a lot of people that’s when I got a chance to explore my fashion side as well,” says the youngster from Meerut on her visit to Lucknow.

Goswami initially wanted to take up fashion as a career. “In 2010, I applied for fashion designing course from polytechnic but could not take it up. Then, sports happened and my focus shifted. But I always liked dressing myself and getting clicked so I continued experimenting with my dressing which won me a lot of appreciation. I always dreamed of winning medals for my country then get photo shoots done. And now, I am able to do that. Lately, I met with fashion designer Tanmaya (Dwivedi) who is helping me to keep my styling at par.”

Priyanka wearing a designer dress by Tanmaya Dwivedi on her recent visit to Lucknow.

The athlete wants to take up modelling in future. “Once I went to Bangalore to participate in a show but then it took a backseat as sports was my focus. I hope, after winning more medals, I will get to try my hand at ads, shoots and more. Acting mujhe aati nahi, jab hoga toh seekh loongi.”

Goswami is very fond of Alia Bhatt. “I follow her and it feels good when people say I look like her. Abhi Brahmastra bhi dekhni hai (smiles).”

She recalls how she participated in a game just to win a sport bag.

“I had developed interest in athletics but was totally clueless about the sport. So, when I once went to participate, all entries were closed and race walking was the only event open where the prize was a travelling bag. With that bag in mind, I participated and won it for myself. Now, my focus is an Olympic medal. I was happy when our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) in one of Mann Ki Baat address mentioned about me as well as the other CWG race walk bronze medallist (Sandeep Kumar).”

In Tokyo Olympics she was on 17th position and wishes to stand on the winning podium in Paris (2024).