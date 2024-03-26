Protect your glow: 5 essential post-Holi skin and hair care tips

One of the most popular festivals across the country is the Festival of Colours. Some of the tastiest foods and a plethora of colours are brought along with the lively and enjoyable event. In terms of skincare, post-festive skin care is crucial to restoring the health of your weakened skin after exposure to dangerous chemicals and colours. To help your skin recover from the stress of colour and become plump, hydrated and, of course, colour-free, it is imperative that you take good care of it. To reduce the potential damage to your skin after the festival and get it ready for the festivities, we have put together a step-by-step Holi skincare guide. (Also read: Empower your relationship: 10 key steps to boost assertiveness and strengthen communication ) Here are essential post-Holi skincare and haircare tips to keep your glow intact(Unsplash)

Dr. Rupika Singh, MBBS, MD, Dermatologist and Founder of Akiya Aesthetics shared with HT Lifestyle post-Holi skin care and hair care tips.

Here are some post-holi tips that can help you protect your skin and hair:

1. Cleanse gently: Brush off extra colour from the skin first. Then, wash your face with a mild cleanser or a DIY mask containing turmeric, gram flour and milk. Don't scrub too hard to remove all the colour if it does not go off in one go.

2. Moisturise: After cleansing, use a hydrating moisturizer to prevent your skin from drying. This helps you recover soon from the colours, water and sun exposure.

3. Soothe the skin: Your skin might feel dry or itchy due to the harsh chemicals in the colours or prolonged exposure to sun and water. Use a hydrating ingredient, like aloe vera gel to calm your skin. You can also mix honey and yoghurt to make a paste. Leave it on your face, neck and body for 20 minutes and rinse thoroughly. This will hydrate your skin well.

4. Protect your skin: Holi can be very harsh on your hair. Rinse with plain water first to get rid of extra colour. Wash them with a mild shampoo and condition them well using a nourishing conditioner or a cream. Optionally, use a hydrating mask to lock in moisture!

5. Skip the makeup: Makeup can cause irritation to the skin and hair styling tools can damage your hair. It is best to avoid them while your skin and hair rejuvenate. Also, drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated inside out.

Taking care of your skin and hair after the celebrations is very important to keep them healthy, hydrated and free from damage. Follow these tips to protect your skin and hair from the aftermath of Holi colours and restore their natural radiance!