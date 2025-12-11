Queen Maxima shines in green saree and grand jewels in Suriname, creates powerful cultural and diplomatic fashion moment

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands made headlines during her recent state visit to Suriname when she stepped out in a striking emerald green saree-inspired outfit. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima visited Suriname this month, marking their first official trip to the country since Suriname became independent from the Netherlands in 1975. Queen Máxima flaunts emerald green saree during Suriname visit.(Instagram/queen.maxima)

While the visit carried great diplomatic importance, it was Máxima’s thoughtful wardrobe choice that captured the world’s attention:

A saree that honoured Suriname’s Indian community

At a key event in Paramaribo, the queen wore an emerald green patterned saree draped elegantly over her shoulder. The look paid tribute to Suriname’s Indian-Surinamese community, whose ancestors came from British India in the late 19th century. Today, nearly a quarter of the country identifies as Hindu, and their traditions remain central to Suriname’s multicultural society. By choosing a saree-style outfit, Queen Maxima showed respect for this heritage and the cultural harmony of the nation.

Royal emeralds that elevated the look

Her outfit became even more special because of the jewels she selected. Maxima paired the saree with pear-shaped emerald and diamond cluster earrings as well as an emerald and diamond necklace, Hello! Magazine reported. These pieces come from the Dutch royal vault’s historic emerald set, first gifted to Queen Wilhelmina by Queen Emma in 1899. She added bracelets on both wrists, a diamond-and-emerald bangle, a large emerald ring, and her orange-diamond engagement ring. The green stones matched her saree perfectly, giving her appearance a unified and regal finish.

A cultural moment at the Thalia theatre

Queen Maxima wore the ensemble at a concert held at Paramaribo’s Thalia Theatre, where singer Sabrina Starke performed for President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons and international delegates. Her fashion choice turned the evening into both a diplomatic and cultural highlight.

Maxima’s global fashion diplomacy

The Dutch queen is known for using fashion as a way to connect with different cultures. She has embraced Indonesian batik, Latin American textiles, and now South Asian-inspired draping. Her green saree strengthened her reputation as one of Europe’s most adventurous and culturally sensitive royal style icons.

Another style moment back home

Days after returning, she appeared at the PUM Awards in Breda wearing a vivid red coatdress and golden-brown Gianvito Rossi suede pumps. The warm neutrals and clean lines created a polished and modern royal look, proof of her versatile style.

Queen Maxima’s green saree and emerald jewels in Suriname showed how fashion can honour culture, strengthen diplomacy, and create unforgettable royal moments.