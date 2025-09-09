Dhoraso Klas scored in the 81st minute and Suriname stunned El Salvador 2-1 on Monday in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match, taking their first victory over the Salvadorans since 1968. Suriname stuns El Salvador in 2026 World Cup qualifying

Suriname, which has never qualified for a World Cup final, toppled El Salvador from the Group A lead in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.

Suriname, which opened with a goal-less home draw against Panama, snapped an eight-match winless streak against El Salvador and moved to four points with the hosts on three after an opening 1-0 victory over Guatemala.

In the night's other Group A match, host Panama and Guatemala played to a 1-1 draw, leaving both winless after two of six group matches.

El Salvador still leads the all-time series with Suriname 8-2 with one drawn, that earlier this year in a preliminary World Cup qualifier.

Suriname's only prior victory over El Salvador came in December 1968 in a qualifying match for the 1970 Mexico World Cup.

After El Salvador equalized on a Suriname own goal in the 73rd minute, Klas fired in a right-footed shot from the right side to deliver the game winner.

Suriname grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute on a header by Radinio Balker, a Dutch-born defender for England's Huddersfield Town.

Brayan Gil looked to have netted an equalizer for El Salvador in the 29th minute but the goal call was overturned after a video review.

The Salvadorans finally made it 1-1 on Suriname defender Anfernee Dijksteel's own goal.

CONCACAF final round qualifying was changed this year because regional powers Mexico, Canada and the United States will serve as next year's World Cup co-hosts.

The last 12 teams were drawn into three groups of four with group winners from round-robin matches through November advancing to the World Cup and two second-place teams advancing to playoffs with nations from other confederations.

At Panama City, Guatemala grabbed the lead in the 35th minute on a right-footed blast by Oscar Santis from the heart of the box.

Carlos Harvey, however, netted the equalizer for Panama in the 37th minute with a header from the center of the box into the bottom right corner off an Eric Davis assist.

Panama stretched an unbeaten streak against Guatemala to 15 matches in all competitions since 2005, with a fourth draw to go alongside 11 triumphs.

