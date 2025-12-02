Raashi Khanna’s birthday look book: Pink lace dress, bright milkmaid look and a sleek black velvet suit for family time

Raashi Khanna celebrated her birthday on November 30, which was both warm and meaningful. The actress shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse of her special day. From a lively fan meet to a peaceful satsang at home, Raashi’s birthday covered both joy and quiet reflection. Raashi Khanna posts emotional birthday photos(Instagram/Raashi Khanna)

Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post: “Some birthdays feel loud, this one felt warm, fan meet full of love to a quiet satsang at home surrounded by loved ones, this birthday was truly special. 🌻 Deeply grateful ❤️ P.S. Thank you to everyone who took time out to wish me! Lots of love.”

Celebration with fans and family

In the photos uploaded on her official Instagram, Raashi is seen cutting the cake, meeting fans, and smiling with the family. The celebration began with cake cutting with her fans, who surprised her with flowers, cake, and cheers. Raashi was dressed in a pink pastel dress and looked radiant as she posed with the fans.

Later, she continued the celebrations at home with her family. In one picture, Raashi is seen with her mom and dad, sharing a warm and emotional moment. In another, she lights candles beside a chocolate cake as flowers and décor add to the cozy atmosphere.

Raashi Khaan's birthday looks

Raashi Khanna marked her birthday in three distinct and stylish looks, each suited to a different part of her celebration. For the start of her day, she wore a soft pink lace dress with ruffled sleeves, giving her a delicate and festive look as she cut her cake. During her fan meet, she switched to a brighter, bolder choice — a vivid pink milkmaid dress that added a playful touch to the cheerful gathering. Later, for her intimate family celebration at home, Raashi opted for a more refined look in a black velvet suit, creating a warm and elegant finish to her special day.

Looking ahead to a major film with Pawan Kalyan

Apart from the birthday celebrations, Raashi is also looking ahead to one of the most important projects of her career. The actor, who was last seen in a special appearance in 120 Bahadur, is preparing for her upcoming commercial entertainer with Pawan Kalyan. She revealed that this project is extremely special to her because she “signed without reading the script,” something she has never done in her decade-long career, calling it “It’s the first film.”

The film, titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh, is expected to release in April 2026, though the official date is still uncertain. Calling it a classic crowd-pleaser, Raashi said the film will be “glamour… you can’t expect acting too much there because it’s just the looks and the genre does it by itself.”. She also spoke about continuing to work across Hindi and South cinema, saying, “I’m never leaving it, it is a conscious choice.”

Although the release date is still uncertain, Raashi is hopeful, “I don’t know when it’s going to release, but I hope next year, beginning sometime.”

FAQs

1. When was Raashi Khanna’s birthday?

Raashi Khanna celebrated her birthday on November 30, sharing warm moments from her fan meet and her peaceful celebration at home.

2. What new film is Raashi Khanna working on?

Raashi Khanna is gearing up for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, her first-ever collaboration with Pawan Kalyan. She said it’s the only film she has ever signed without reading the script.