Radhika Merchant ditches glam for simple yellow suit in Jamnagar; Ambani ‘choti bahu’ proves less is always more

Radhika Merchant stepped out in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to visit the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA). For the occasion, Radhika kept her look simple, championing the ‘less is more’ aesthetic she is known to love. Radhika Merchant visits the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA).

Also Read | Rohit Sharma's hilarious confusion over daughter, wife's obsession for Labubu tickles fans: ‘This is a proud girl dad’

Radhika Merchant's visit to ITRA in Jamnagar

Radhika, who is married to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, according to Aaj Kaal Daily, gained an in-depth knowledge about Ayurvedic medical practices, including diagnostic methods, use of medicinal plants and laboratory work, and visited various departments of the institute.

Radhika Merchant's simple look

Radhika wore a pastel butter yellow cotton suit for her visit to ITRA. The kurta features a split crew neckline, full-length sleeves, side slits, a relaxed silhouette, and a knee-length hem. Simple, intricate embroidery further enhanced the beauty of the elegant attire, a perfect look to beat the heat in the sweltering summer season.

Radhika paired the kurta with matching pastel yellow, flared cotton pants. It features a scalloped lace lining on the hem and a relaxed, straight leg fitting. She completed the look by draping a matching dupatta on her shoulders. It features tassels on the borders and intricate embroidery.

With her tresses left loose in a centre parting, Radhika ditched the glam for a no-makeup look featuring feathered brows, flushed cheeks, glowing skin, and rosy pink lips. Meanwhile, for accessories, she opted for a diamond ring, diamond ear studs, a stylish gold bracelet watch, and tan Hermes flats.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant is the youngest daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. She tied the knot with Anant Ambani in July 2024. Their grand wedding celebrations spanned three days, bringing together a star-studded guest list that included international icons, Bollywood stars, Hollywood celebrities, political leaders, and global dignitaries. The extravagant affair was nothing short of a royal spectacle.