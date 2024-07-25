Radhika Merchant's sister Anjali rocks unseen ‘celestial’ look with off-shoulder gown at exclusive London party: Watch

Radhika Ambani's younger sister, Anjali Merchant, is a total stunner who effortlessly slays fashion trends like a pro. After dazzling everyone with her stunning ethnic ensembles at her sister's wedding, Anjali is back with another glamorous look that screams celestial vibes. She recently turned heads at an exclusive London party, and her dreamy appearance has fashion lovers swooning. Dripping in shimmer and sparkle, her gown and flawless makeup look took her glam quotient to a whole new level. Anjali's latest style statement is nothing short of a visual delight. Get ready to swoon as we delve deeper into her fab look and steal some killer style tips! (Also read: Is Radhika Merchant's sister Anjali Merchant the best dressed at the reception? Here's her breathtaking look ) Anjali Merchant turns heads in never-seen-before celestial look in white gown and glam makeup look.(Instagram/@meerasakhrani)

Anjali Merchant gives off celestial vibes in stunning gown

Anjali's makeup artist, Meera Sakhrani, recently took to Instagram to upload a stunning video of Anjali, with the caption, "The unravelling of the unmatched Intergalactic Moment — presenting Anjali Merchant in the most stunning, never seen before celestial glam at the exclusive London party. The Bohemian vibe in the messy hair is such a fierce, strong move only Anjali could pull off so effortlessly! She came to eat, and she devoured through & through!" In the breathtaking video, Anjali strikes stunning poses, looking like a true goddess. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Decoding Anjali's glam look

For her glamorous look, Anjali stunned in a chic white gown with an off-shoulder neckline, sheer fabric on the sleeves and midriff, a flowing maxi hemline, and a body-hugging fit that beautifully accentuates her curves. She elevated her outfit with a striking golden oversized headpiece adorned with butterflies, flowers, and intricate embellishments, adding a dramatic flair. Her ensemble was further enhanced by a golden bracelet and multiple stacked rings, which perfectly complemented her look and added a touch of elegance.

Her make-up includes shimmering eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, defined brows, dewy base, rosy cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shimmery pink lipstick. With the help of hairstylist Dablu Kumar, she styled her long, luscious locks into soft curls, leaving them open at the centre to cascade beautifully down her shoulders, complementing her stunning look perfectly.