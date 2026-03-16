Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda choose spring coded outfits for Haldi celebration: See pics
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Haldi outfits had a prominent spring colour story, making their celebration look straight out of a fairytale.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding has created quite a buzz among netizens. They tied the knot in Udaipur on February 26 at ITC Mementos.Fans are gushing over the entire celebrations, whether it is Vijay's wedding look, replete with traditional draping and golden jewellery, which made him appear like royalty, or Rashmika's choice of deep red bridal wear, which stood out in an era dominated by pastel and beige shades.
ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda choose traditional South Indian outfits for reception
Rashmika took to Instagram on March 16 to share pictures from her lively Haldi festival. Let's take a quick look at their outfits from the celebration.
More about the looks
The Haldi looks were designed by Anamika Khanna, and Rashmika specially thanked her in the caption, "The one we trusted our vision with. Thank you for making it come into reality.”
The Haldi outfits had a very spring-inspired vibe. Vijay donned a blush-pink, floral, embroidered pastel kurta set. The embroidery included delicate vines, flowers and leaves. He accessorised with a thick gold chain and sunglasses, looking suave and classy.
Rashmika was also in a spring palette, wearing a one-shoulder green outfit adorned with green floral motifs. True to her signature style, she accessorised heavily with gold jewellery from maang tika, jhumkas, and bangles, staying rooted in traditional style.
What was the celebration like?
She described the celebrations as almost akin to Holi. In her caption, she wrote, “It was more like Haldi + Holi. We were drenched and dipped in colour so much so that even now my hair still carries a bit of red in it.” This suggests that for the couple, Haldi was a vibrant and messy affair, like the lively festival of colour. The pictures also showed glimpses of the Haldi celebration, where the couple entered the ceremony on a boat, all smiles, and danced to dhols before playing with Haldi colours. Rashmika also fondly recounted how ‘Team Bride’ won all games: ”I won all the games that day with the incredible help of my Team Bride! Just FYI.. even Vijju was Team Bride that day!”
In the caption, Rashmika also thanked the wedding venue, ITC Mementos, where she got married: “I am so so soooo glad we got married in your property because it was nothing short of perfect!The vibe, the staff, the service, the food.. everything was absolutely top-notch, and we had an absolute blast.. We’ll all be back super soon… if nothing else, then just to come visit you!”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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