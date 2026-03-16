Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda choose spring coded outfits for Haldi celebration: See pics

Rashmika took to Instagram on March 16 to share pictures from her lively Haldi festival. Let's take a quick look at their outfits from the celebration.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda 's wedding has created quite a buzz among netizens. They tied the knot in Udaipur on February 26 at ITC Mementos.Fans are gushing over the entire celebrations, whether it is Vijay's wedding look, replete with traditional draping and golden jewellery, which made him appear like royalty, or Rashmika's choice of deep red bridal wear, which stood out in an era dominated by pastel and beige shades. ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda choose traditional South Indian outfits for reception

The Haldi looks were designed by Anamika Khanna, and Rashmika specially thanked her in the caption, "The one we trusted our vision with. Thank you for making it come into reality.”

The Haldi outfits had a very spring-inspired vibe. Vijay donned a blush-pink, floral, embroidered pastel kurta set. The embroidery included delicate vines, flowers and leaves. He accessorised with a thick gold chain and sunglasses, looking suave and classy.

Rashmika was also in a spring palette, wearing a one-shoulder green outfit adorned with green floral motifs. True to her signature style, she accessorised heavily with gold jewellery from maang tika, jhumkas, and bangles, staying rooted in traditional style.