Red and green winter wear: Christmas outfit picks for women to ring in festive cheer
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 04:21 pm IST
Red and green get a chic upgrade this Christmas with cosy sweaters, turtlenecks and sweatshirts that feel festive, stylish and wearable beyond the holidays.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Modeve Designer Round Neck Casual Women Sweater||Winterwear|| Wine View Details
|
₹773.1
|
|
|
98 Degree Women Acrylic Turtle Neck Sweater Has A Full Sleeve & Straight Hem-AW25AZG1143-PGREEN_S View Details
|
₹839
|
|
|
KASMA Women’s Acrylic Round Neck Printed Sweater – Stylish Long Sleeve Winter Pullover with Soft Warmth & Trendy DesignKSM-26-Red_S View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
eWools Womens Winter Wear Casual Woolen V-Neck Sweater Cardigan (3XL, DD_Green) View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
STARTUP Woman Winter Sweatshirt, Casual Winters Pullover With Round Neck & Full Sleeves, Stylish Printed Fleece Sweat Shirt, Aesthetic Streetwear, Everday Comfort(Green,M) View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Symbol Womens Casual Acrylic Pullover Sweater (SB-AW21SWT-1505_Maron_M) View Details
|
₹649
|
|
View More Products