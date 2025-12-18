10 woollen kurta sets under ₹2000: Everyday winter staples you’ll actually wear
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 02:58 pm IST
Woollen kurta sets under 2000 are practical winter staples that balance warmth and everyday style. These picks are easy to wear, versatile and budget-friendly.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Rosary Women’s Woollen Jacquard Winter Kurta with Palazzo & Dupatta | 3 Piece Ethnic Set for Casual Rust View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Rosary Womens Woolen Winter Embroidered Kurta with Palazzo | Warm Ethnic Suit Set – 2 Piece Outfit Bottle Green View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
FNOCKS Winter Wear Warm Woollen Embroidery Work Floral Kurta Pant Set for Womens (2 Pcs) Light Green, 2XL View Details
|
₹989
|
|
|
Rosary Womens Woolen Winter Embroidered Kurta with Palazzo | Warm Ethnic Suit Set – 2 Piece Outfit Grey View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
latest Womens designer pure woolen kashmiri suit(salwar kameez and shawl) winter wear kani,stylish woollen kurta pant set dress material (unstitched fabric) by pure Pashmina wool tex.(MUSTARD) SRT2R View Details
|
₹998
|
|
|
HIFZAA Woollen Winter wear Kurti Palazo Set for Womens Warm Kurta Suit for Ladies Pure Wool M to 4XL Camel View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
PIPASA Womens Embroidered Floral Kurta Sets Karachi Wool Kurta Palazzo and Stole - Warm Winter Wear, Full Sleeve, Mandarin Collar (Set of 3 Piece) KANGNA, XL View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Maadwara Womens Woolen Kurta and Pant Set | Winter Wear | Warm Ethnic Outfit | Stylish Wool Blend Striped Kurti with Pants | Traditional Indian Clothing for Women, 3XL, Multicolor View Details
|
₹498
|
|
|
Rosary Womens Woolen Winter Embroidered Kurta with Palazzo | Warm Ethnic Suit Set – 2 Piece Outfit View Details
|
₹1,479
|
|
|
Rosary Womens Woolen Winter Jacquard Kurta with Palazzo | Warm Ethnic Suit Set – 2 Piece Outfit Ink Black View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
