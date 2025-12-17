Cosy, cute and under ₹2000: Sweaters that prove winter style can be affordable
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 12:31 pm IST
From classic wool pullovers to oversized statement knits, these women’s sweaters under 2000 prove that winter style can be warm, trendy, and budget-friendly.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
VERO MODA Women Regular Fit Beige Sweater View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
The Souled Store Solids: Grey Blue Women Oversized Sweater View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
GODFREY Woman Knitted Highneck Wool Full Sleeve Turtle Neck Sweaters - Large (L / 38) Rose Pink View Details
|
₹1,398
|
|
|
Wear lusso Wear Luss Women Pullover Sweater Relaxed Fit for Winter | Full Sleeve 100% Wool Latest Stylish Crafted with Comfort (Medium, Mustard) View Details
|
₹949
|
|
|
Wear lusso Women Pure Wool Pullover Sweater Regular Fit for Winter |Round Neck Full Sleeve Stylish Crafted with Comfort and Modern Clothing (X-Large, Pink Mixture) View Details
|
₹949
|
|
|
The Souled Store Harry Potter: Serpent Circle Women and Girls Full Sleeves Round Neck Knitted Acrylic Oversized Fit Graphic Printed Casual Pullover Sweater View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
VERO MODA Women Colourblocked Polyester Blend Regular Fit Multicolor Sweater View Details
|
₹1,920
|
|
