Gifting guide 2026: Our top picks range from perfumes, copper bottles, to wallets and more

Year 2026 is going to be the year of homecoming for everyone! After a few years of assessing, learning new ways to stay fit and understanding the need to go back to our basics, we can all feel the energy shifting. And with this new age outlook, where we move forward with tech-savvy choices and self-love as our core themes, the team at HT ShopNow has come together to help you find the perfect options to gift to your loved ones or take to house parties. Gifting guide for 2026. Unique finds and more so, you can gift smarter and more consciously in the coming year.(Ai Generated)

No more regular gifts that are either passed on at the next party or never used. Here is a curated list that will act as your reference guide for the coming year!

Perfumes for men

A luxury perfume is one New Year's gift that never loses its charm. More than just a fragrance, it becomes a personal expression, an invisible signature that reflects his mood, confidence, and sense of style. Whether he loves warm woody notes, bold spicy accords, or refreshing citrus and aquatic blends, there’s a scent that perfectly matches his personality and lifestyle. This New Year, go beyond the ordinary and choose a fragrance he already loves or surprise him with a premium bottle he’s been longing for. It’s a gift that feels intimate and thoughtful, one that lingers long after the moment is over. With every spritz, he’ll be reminded of you.

Perfumes for women

This New Year, charm the woman in your life with a fragrance that reflects her elegance and individuality. Whether she likes soft florals, vibrant fruity notes, warm orientals, or deep musky undertones, a timeless scent becomes a signature she can carry with her wherever she goes. Select one from her favourite brand for a personal touch, or surprise her with a fragrance that speaks from your heart. Let this New Year begin with a gift that lingers long after the moment.

Wallets

Feng shui and colour trend prediction show that there are 2 major colours you can pick for the coming year for good luck, peace, steady flow of money and more. Choose the universally approved green colour wallet for prosperity and money. Cloud dancer white is the Pantone Colour of the Year 2026 for a reason. It is the symbol of calm and tranquillity, something we all need in our lives to drown out the noise. Pick these wallets to gift to your favourite people and help them have a better year with your subtle support!

Copper bottles

Copper bottles are becoming the norm. Rooted in Ayurveda, this philosophy is being embraced by everyone looking for sustainable options and wanting to avoid microplastics in their everyday life. Gifting a copper bottle is a great way to give someone a premium present that they can enjoy, that also has health benefits without having to worry about preference, routine and more. These are not only healthy but also so good-looking that they add a decorative aesthetic to a space as well.

Skincare and Grooming set

Surprise your loved ones with a thoughtful skincare or grooming kit this New Year that promotes self-care and wellness. These curated kits often include cleansers, moisturisers, serums, shaving or grooming essentials, making them perfect for daily routines. Suitable for both men and women, these sets cater to different skin types and concerns. As the New Year inspires renewal and self-improvement, a skincare and grooming set supports glowing skin, refined style, and a refreshed outlook for the year ahead.

Smart rings

For the tech-savvy people in your life, a smart ring is a thoughtful New Year gift that reflects care and intention. Blending elegant design with advanced technology, a smart ring quietly supports everyday well-being, from sleep and activity tracking to mindfulness. Gifting one signals your wish for their health, balance, and personal growth in the year ahead. It’s a meaningful way to encourage healthier habits and a more mindful, connected start to the New Year.

French press coffee maker

Coffee and speciality teas are becoming a lifestyle choice for many. Especially Gen Z, who are more health-conscious with their Matcha tea and black coffee rituals. A French press coffee/tea maker makes the best choice of gifts. These are easy to use, fancy enough to tickle someone's interest and add a sense of premium gratification when used. Perfect for gifting in 2026.

Styling tools

Styling tools are excellent New Year gifts for those who love effortless grooming and polished looks. From hair dryers and straighteners to curlers and trimmers, these tools combine technology with convenience. Gifting styling tools reflects encouragement for self-expression and confidence in personal style.

Chocolate hampers

Chocolate hampers make an indulgent and thoughtful New Year gift, perfect for spreading sweetness and celebration. Elegantly packaged, these hampers feature a delightful assortment of premium chocolates, including rich dark, creamy milk, smooth white, and filled varieties with nuts, caramel, or fruit centres. Carefully curated for taste and presentation, they often include artisanal truffles, chocolate bars, and festive treats that appeal to all ages.

Travel accessories

The wanderlust bug has bitten us all! And the best gifts for 2026 are little tools and accessories that make travel easier for your people. From travel cubes and vacuum bags that are never enough and always on everyone's wishlist to curate luggage weighing scales and more, there is a whole array of gifts to pick from to win those brownie points in becoming the next gifting champion!

No matter who the special person is, if you are looking for a meaningful gift, then this is it! This list was curated to help you gift more sustainably in 2026 and to make the receiver feel special with your unique choice. Hope this simplifies your search and helps you shop quicker and smarter. Happy shopping from team HT ShopNow!

