Gifting guide 2026: Our top picks range from perfumes, copper bottles, to wallets and more
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 05:15 pm IST
Year 2026 is almost here, and with resolutions, new trips, and skincare routines all being assessed, here are our top picks to help you gift smarter and better in the new year!
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Nautica Voyage Eau de Toilette For Men, 100ml View Details
|
₹2,145
|
|
|
Davidoff Cool Water Eau de Parfum Intense For Men 125ml View Details
|
₹5,015
|
|
|
POLICE To Be Born To Shine - 125ml (For Men) View Details
|
₹2,665
|
|
|
Mercedes-Benz Eau De Toilette for Men, 50ml View Details
|
₹4,649
|
|
|
Roberto Cavalli Nero Eau de Perfume for her, 2.5 Fl Oz View Details
|
|
|
|
Elizabeth Arden White Tea Eau De Toilette Spray For Women, 100ml - Musky, Floral, Woody View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
ARMAF Club De Nuit Edp For Women, 105 Ml Liquid, Fresh. View Details
|
₹3,272
|
|
|
Rabanne Lady Million Fabulous Eau De Parfum Intense For Women - 50 ml View Details
|
₹7,668
|
|
|
WildHorn Rfid Protected Leather Wallet For Men, Off White View Details
|
₹479
|
|
|
Da Milano Leather Wallet for Women - White (10330) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
HAMMONDS FLYCATCHER Leather Ladies Wallet for Woman with 14 Card Slots - Clutch Purse for Women, Ladies Wallet for Women Stylish, Ladies Purse for Women Wallet, Gift for Womens - Emerald Green View Details
|
₹998
|
|
|
The Wallet Store Defender RFID Protected Wallet | Pop-up Card Holder | Scan Proof Wallets for Men | Aluminium Case | Up to 8 Cards | Credit & Debit Card Holder (Green) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
BOROSIL Colour Copper bottle 1 Litre, Brown 100% Pure Copper, BPA Free & Leakproof with Anti-Oxidant Properties of Copper, for Home, School & Office View Details
|
₹949
|
|
|
The Better Home Copper Water Bottle | Copper Water Bottle 950ml | With Anti Oxidant Properities | Provides Health Benefits | Pure Tamba | Teal View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
MILTON Copper Charge 1000 Bottle, 850ml, 100% Pure Copper, BPA Free Water Bottle, Leak Proof, Office Bottle, Boosts Immunity, Supports Digestive & Liver Health, Ayurveda Inspired View Details
|
₹863
|
|
|
INDIAN ART VILLA Pure Copper Bedroom Water Bottle with Inbuilt Glass, Green Silk Finish Hammered Design, Drinkware & Storage Purpose - Volume 950 ML (Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹1,230
|
|
|
Forest Essentials Gentlemens Gift Box | Luxury Ayurvedic Skincare & Grooming Gift Set for Men | Ideal Birthday Gift View Details
|
₹5,750
|
|
|
Gabit Skincare Gamechangers Kit | Complete Skincare Routine Kit for Women & Men with Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Face Wash, 8% Vitamin C & Arbutin Serum, Ceramide & Hyaluronic Moisturizer, 100% Mineral Sunscreen | Daily Skin Combo For Nourished & Glowing Skin | Suitable For All Skin Types | 230ml View Details
|
₹1,615
|
|
|
Bombay Shaving Company Full Body Trimmer Limited Edition With Hard Travel Case for Men, 5 Magnetic Attachments, Multi Length Settings Comb, Detachable Blades, Type C Flash Charging, IPX6 Waterproof View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
ClayCo Mochi-Mochi Hydrating Ritual Set | Sake, Tsubaki, Matcha & Silver Extracts | Complete Japanese-Inspired Glow & Hydration Routine | 4-Step Skincare Kit View Details
|
₹3,420
|
|
|
Gabit Smart Ring | Health Tracker, 7+ Day Battery | Sleep, Fitness, Nutrition, Stress | Buy Sizing Kit First | Best Smart Ring Award by Amazon | Ring for Men & Women | Titanium, Matte Black 6 View Details
|
|
|
|
aabo Ring, Health & Fitness Tracker Smart Ring, Advanced Sleep Monitoring, Stress & Activity Tracking, Titanium, IP68 Waterproof (Wireless Charging, Glittering Gold, 6) View Details
|
₹13,299
|
|
|
boAt New Launch SmartRing Active Plus, Auto Heart Rate, Sleep, SpO2, Stress & Skin Temperature Monitor, Stainless-Steel Build, Lightweight, 30-Days Battery, Magnetic Charging Case(9, Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹2,917
|
|
|
FITTR HART X2 Smart Ring | Unisex Fitness Tracker for Sleep, Recovery, Stress, Workout, Calories & Live HR | 8+ Days Battery | Buy Sizing Kit First | Titanium (Gunmetal Black, 8) View Details
|
₹19,499
|
|
|
French Press Coffee and Tea Maker 600ml View Details
|
|
|
|
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters Starter Kit | French Dark Roast | French Press Grind 250g | French Press 600ml | Bold & Rich Brew | Perfect Combo | Specialty Coffee | Freshly Roasted Coffee View Details
|
₹2,849
|
|
|
AGARO Elite French Press Coffee And Tea Maker, Borosilicate Glass Body With Sleeves, Glass Carafe, BPA Free Plastic Lid Strainer, 600Ml View Details
|
₹639
|
|
|
Sleepy Owl French Press Coffee Maker 350ml - Black | Heat Resistant Borosilicate Glass and Double Filtered Perfection for the Perfect Brew | Stainless Steel | Portable | Office & Home | Makes 2 cups View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
AGARO Imperial Multifunctional 6-in-1 Hair Styler, Brushless 1200W Motor, High Speed Ionic Hair Dryer, Blow Dryer Brush, Detachable Hair Styling Tools, Volumizing, Drying, Smoothing, Men & women, Blue View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Havells 1000 Watts Air Care Volumizer Hair Dryer | Pre-Styling Half Brush, Stylish Curlers, Smoothening Roller Brush | Suitable For All Hair Types | Black | Hc4085 View Details
|
₹1,739
|
|
|
Philips Battery Powered SkinProtect Beard Trimmer for Men - Lasts 4x Longer, DuraPower Technology, Cordless Rechargeable with USB Charging, Charging Indicator, Travel Lock, No Oil Needed BT1232/18 View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Philips Indias No.1 Mens Trimmer | Self Sharpening Blades | Single Stroke Grooming I 9 In1 Face, Nose And Body I 2 +1* Year Warranty | Powerful Motor | No Oil Needed I 60 Min Runtime I MG3710/65,Black View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
THE GIFT STUDIO.COM Tray of Six Senses | Gourmet Hamper with Tea, Chips, Chocolate Cookies, Honey & Party Mix in Elegant Blush Tray View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
WINNI - Premium Belgian 24 Pcs Truffle Chocolates Gift Pack | Handmade Celebration Dark Chocolate Gift Box For Birthday, Wedding, Partner, Anniversary, Girls, Boys, Couple, Girlfriend, Boyfriend, Kids | Chocolate Bouquet & Hamper | Imported Chocolates | Return Gift View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
FlowerAura Love Hamper Of Fresh Live 4 Mix Flowers With 19 Mix Chocolates In Basket For Birthday & Anniversary Gift, Valentines Day Gift For Boyfriend, Girlfriend, Wife & Husband (Same Day Delivery) View Details
|
₹1,979
|
|
|
ZOROY Luxury Chocolate Gift Pack Celebrations Chocolate Gifts Hampers of Assorted chocolates Mixed Dry fruits For Birthady | Corporate Gifting | Diwali | Rakhi | Christmas | New Year | Wedding | Combo View Details
|
₹3,500
|
|
|
MOKOBARA The Packing Cube Nylon Fabric Water Resistant Travel Organizer Wardrobe Organizer Set Of Packing Bag (Xl,Large, Medium, Shoe Bag, Toiletry Bag) (Set Of 4, Homegrown Sunray), Multicolor View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
NUUK STROM GO Super Compact and Lightweight Travel Garment Steamer For Clothes | FREE Heat Resistant Travel Pouch | Vertical & Horizontal Steaming | 20g/min Steam | 30 Sec Heat Up | 100ml Water Tank View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Frido Travel Neck Pillow, 100% Hi-Per Foam, Lightweight Neck Support Pillow, Neck Pillow for Flight Travel, Memory Foam, Adjustable Velcro Straps, Free Travel Pouch (Core Black) View Details
|
₹1,498
|
|
|
rts Universal Travel Adapter, International All in One Worldwide Travel Adapter and Wall Charger with USB Ports with Multi Type Power Outlet USB 2.1A,100-250 Voltage Travel Charger (Black) View Details
|
₹509
|
|
