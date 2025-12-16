Search
Tue, Dec 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gifting guide 2026: Our top picks range from perfumes, copper bottles, to wallets and more

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal, Shweta Pandey
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 05:15 pm IST

Year 2026 is almost here, and with resolutions, new trips, and skincare routines all being assessed, here are our top picks to help you gift smarter and better in the new year!

Nautica Voyage Eau de Toilette For Men, 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,145

Davidoff Cool Water Eau de Parfum Intense For Men 125ml View Details checkDetails

₹5,015

POLICE To Be Born To Shine - 125ml (For Men) View Details checkDetails

₹2,665

Mercedes-Benz Eau De Toilette for Men, 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹4,649

Roberto Cavalli Nero Eau de Perfume for her, 2.5 Fl Oz View Details checkDetails

Elizabeth Arden White Tea Eau De Toilette Spray For Women, 100ml - Musky, Floral, Woody View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

ARMAF Club De Nuit Edp For Women, 105 Ml Liquid, Fresh. View Details checkDetails

₹3,272

Rabanne Lady Million Fabulous Eau De Parfum Intense For Women - 50 ml View Details checkDetails

₹7,668

WildHorn Rfid Protected Leather Wallet For Men, Off White View Details checkDetails

₹479

Da Milano Leather Wallet for Women - White (10330) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

HAMMONDS FLYCATCHER Leather Ladies Wallet for Woman with 14 Card Slots - Clutch Purse for Women, Ladies Wallet for Women Stylish, Ladies Purse for Women Wallet, Gift for Womens - Emerald Green View Details checkDetails

₹998

The Wallet Store Defender RFID Protected Wallet | Pop-up Card Holder | Scan Proof Wallets for Men | Aluminium Case | Up to 8 Cards | Credit & Debit Card Holder (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

BOROSIL Colour Copper bottle 1 Litre, Brown 100% Pure Copper, BPA Free & Leakproof with Anti-Oxidant Properties of Copper, for Home, School & Office View Details checkDetails

₹949

The Better Home Copper Water Bottle | Copper Water Bottle 950ml | With Anti Oxidant Properities | Provides Health Benefits | Pure Tamba | Teal View Details checkDetails

₹799

MILTON Copper Charge 1000 Bottle, 850ml, 100% Pure Copper, BPA Free Water Bottle, Leak Proof, Office Bottle, Boosts Immunity, Supports Digestive & Liver Health, Ayurveda Inspired View Details checkDetails

₹863

INDIAN ART VILLA Pure Copper Bedroom Water Bottle with Inbuilt Glass, Green Silk Finish Hammered Design, Drinkware & Storage Purpose - Volume 950 ML (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹1,230

Forest Essentials Gentlemens Gift Box | Luxury Ayurvedic Skincare & Grooming Gift Set for Men | Ideal Birthday Gift View Details checkDetails

₹5,750

Gabit Skincare Gamechangers Kit | Complete Skincare Routine Kit for Women & Men with Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Face Wash, 8% Vitamin C & Arbutin Serum, Ceramide & Hyaluronic Moisturizer, 100% Mineral Sunscreen | Daily Skin Combo For Nourished & Glowing Skin | Suitable For All Skin Types | 230ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,615

Bombay Shaving Company Full Body Trimmer Limited Edition With Hard Travel Case for Men, 5 Magnetic Attachments, Multi Length Settings Comb, Detachable Blades, Type C Flash Charging, IPX6 Waterproof View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

ClayCo Mochi-Mochi Hydrating Ritual Set | Sake, Tsubaki, Matcha & Silver Extracts | Complete Japanese-Inspired Glow & Hydration Routine | 4-Step Skincare Kit View Details checkDetails

₹3,420

Gabit Smart Ring | Health Tracker, 7+ Day Battery | Sleep, Fitness, Nutrition, Stress | Buy Sizing Kit First | Best Smart Ring Award by Amazon | Ring for Men & Women | Titanium, Matte Black 6 View Details checkDetails

aabo Ring, Health & Fitness Tracker Smart Ring, Advanced Sleep Monitoring, Stress & Activity Tracking, Titanium, IP68 Waterproof (Wireless Charging, Glittering Gold, 6) View Details checkDetails

₹13,299

boAt New Launch SmartRing Active Plus, Auto Heart Rate, Sleep, SpO2, Stress & Skin Temperature Monitor, Stainless-Steel Build, Lightweight, 30-Days Battery, Magnetic Charging Case(9, Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,917

FITTR HART X2 Smart Ring | Unisex Fitness Tracker for Sleep, Recovery, Stress, Workout, Calories & Live HR | 8+ Days Battery | Buy Sizing Kit First | Titanium (Gunmetal Black, 8) View Details checkDetails

₹19,499

French Press Coffee and Tea Maker 600ml View Details checkDetails

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters Starter Kit | French Dark Roast | French Press Grind 250g | French Press 600ml | Bold & Rich Brew | Perfect Combo | Specialty Coffee | Freshly Roasted Coffee View Details checkDetails

₹2,849

AGARO Elite French Press Coffee And Tea Maker, Borosilicate Glass Body With Sleeves, Glass Carafe, BPA Free Plastic Lid Strainer, 600Ml View Details checkDetails

₹639

Sleepy Owl French Press Coffee Maker 350ml - Black | Heat Resistant Borosilicate Glass and Double Filtered Perfection for the Perfect Brew | Stainless Steel | Portable | Office & Home | Makes 2 cups View Details checkDetails

₹999

AGARO Imperial Multifunctional 6-in-1 Hair Styler, Brushless 1200W Motor, High Speed Ionic Hair Dryer, Blow Dryer Brush, Detachable Hair Styling Tools, Volumizing, Drying, Smoothing, Men & women, Blue View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

Havells 1000 Watts Air Care Volumizer Hair Dryer | Pre-Styling Half Brush, Stylish Curlers, Smoothening Roller Brush | Suitable For All Hair Types | Black | Hc4085 View Details checkDetails

₹1,739

Philips Battery Powered SkinProtect Beard Trimmer for Men - Lasts 4x Longer, DuraPower Technology, Cordless Rechargeable with USB Charging, Charging Indicator, Travel Lock, No Oil Needed BT1232/18 View Details checkDetails

₹799

Philips Indias No.1 Mens Trimmer | Self Sharpening Blades | Single Stroke Grooming I 9 In1 Face, Nose And Body I 2 +1* Year Warranty | Powerful Motor | No Oil Needed I 60 Min Runtime I MG3710/65,Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

THE GIFT STUDIO.COM Tray of Six Senses | Gourmet Hamper with Tea, Chips, Chocolate Cookies, Honey & Party Mix in Elegant Blush Tray View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

WINNI - Premium Belgian 24 Pcs Truffle Chocolates Gift Pack | Handmade Celebration Dark Chocolate Gift Box For Birthday, Wedding, Partner, Anniversary, Girls, Boys, Couple, Girlfriend, Boyfriend, Kids | Chocolate Bouquet & Hamper | Imported Chocolates | Return Gift View Details checkDetails

₹899

FlowerAura Love Hamper Of Fresh Live 4 Mix Flowers With 19 Mix Chocolates In Basket For Birthday & Anniversary Gift, Valentines Day Gift For Boyfriend, Girlfriend, Wife & Husband (Same Day Delivery) View Details checkDetails

₹1,979

ZOROY Luxury Chocolate Gift Pack Celebrations Chocolate Gifts Hampers of Assorted chocolates Mixed Dry fruits For Birthady | Corporate Gifting | Diwali | Rakhi | Christmas | New Year | Wedding | Combo View Details checkDetails

₹3,500

MOKOBARA The Packing Cube Nylon Fabric Water Resistant Travel Organizer Wardrobe Organizer Set Of Packing Bag (Xl,Large, Medium, Shoe Bag, Toiletry Bag) (Set Of 4, Homegrown Sunray), Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

NUUK STROM GO Super Compact and Lightweight Travel Garment Steamer For Clothes | FREE Heat Resistant Travel Pouch | Vertical & Horizontal Steaming | 20g/min Steam | 30 Sec Heat Up | 100ml Water Tank View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Frido Travel Neck Pillow, 100% Hi-Per Foam, Lightweight Neck Support Pillow, Neck Pillow for Flight Travel, Memory Foam, Adjustable Velcro Straps, Free Travel Pouch (Core Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,498

rts Universal Travel Adapter, International All in One Worldwide Travel Adapter and Wall Charger with USB Ports with Multi Type Power Outlet USB 2.1A,100-250 Voltage Travel Charger (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹509

Year 2026 is going to be the year of homecoming for everyone! After a few years of assessing, learning new ways to stay fit and understanding the need to go back to our basics, we can all feel the energy shifting. And with this new age outlook, where we move forward with tech-savvy choices and self-love as our core themes, the team at HT ShopNow has come together to help you find the perfect options to gift to your loved ones or take to house parties.

Gifting guide for 2026. Unique finds and more so, you can gift smarter and more consciously in the coming year.(Ai Generated)
Gifting guide for 2026. Unique finds and more so, you can gift smarter and more consciously in the coming year.(Ai Generated)

No more regular gifts that are either passed on at the next party or never used. Here is a curated list that will act as your reference guide for the coming year!

Perfumes for men

A luxury perfume is one New Year's gift that never loses its charm. More than just a fragrance, it becomes a personal expression, an invisible signature that reflects his mood, confidence, and sense of style. Whether he loves warm woody notes, bold spicy accords, or refreshing citrus and aquatic blends, there’s a scent that perfectly matches his personality and lifestyle. This New Year, go beyond the ordinary and choose a fragrance he already loves or surprise him with a premium bottle he’s been longing for. It’s a gift that feels intimate and thoughtful, one that lingers long after the moment is over. With every spritz, he’ll be reminded of you.

1.

Nautica Voyage Eau de Toilette For Men, 100ml
2.

Davidoff Cool Water Eau de Parfum Intense For Men 125ml
3.

POLICE To Be Born To Shine - 125ml (For Men)
4.

Mercedes-Benz Eau De Toilette for Men, 50ml
Perfumes for women

This New Year, charm the woman in your life with a fragrance that reflects her elegance and individuality. Whether she likes soft florals, vibrant fruity notes, warm orientals, or deep musky undertones, a timeless scent becomes a signature she can carry with her wherever she goes. Select one from her favourite brand for a personal touch, or surprise her with a fragrance that speaks from your heart. Let this New Year begin with a gift that lingers long after the moment.

5.

Roberto Cavalli Nero Eau de Perfume for her, 2.5 Fl Oz
6.

Elizabeth Arden White Tea Eau De Toilette Spray For Women, 100ml - Musky, Floral, Woody
7.

ARMAF Club De Nuit Edp For Women, 105 Ml Liquid, Fresh.
8.

Rabanne Lady Million Fabulous Eau De Parfum Intense For Women - 50 ml
Wallets

Feng shui and colour trend prediction show that there are 2 major colours you can pick for the coming year for good luck, peace, steady flow of money and more. Choose the universally approved green colour wallet for prosperity and money. Cloud dancer white is the Pantone Colour of the Year 2026 for a reason. It is the symbol of calm and tranquillity, something we all need in our lives to drown out the noise. Pick these wallets to gift to your favourite people and help them have a better year with your subtle support!

9.

WildHorn Rfid Protected Leather Wallet For Men, Off White
10.

Da Milano Leather Wallet for Women - White (10330)
11.

HAMMONDS FLYCATCHER Leather Ladies Wallet for Woman with 14 Card Slots - Clutch Purse for Women, Ladies Wallet for Women Stylish, Ladies Purse for Women Wallet, Gift for Womens - Emerald Green
12.

The Wallet Store Defender RFID Protected Wallet | Pop-up Card Holder | Scan Proof Wallets for Men | Aluminium Case | Up to 8 Cards | Credit & Debit Card Holder (Green)
Copper bottles

Copper bottles are becoming the norm. Rooted in Ayurveda, this philosophy is being embraced by everyone looking for sustainable options and wanting to avoid microplastics in their everyday life. Gifting a copper bottle is a great way to give someone a premium present that they can enjoy, that also has health benefits without having to worry about preference, routine and more. These are not only healthy but also so good-looking that they add a decorative aesthetic to a space as well.

13.

BOROSIL Colour Copper bottle 1 Litre, Brown 100% Pure Copper, BPA Free & Leakproof with Anti-Oxidant Properties of Copper, for Home, School & Office
14.

The Better Home Copper Water Bottle | Copper Water Bottle 950ml | With Anti Oxidant Properities | Provides Health Benefits | Pure Tamba | Teal
15.

MILTON Copper Charge 1000 Bottle, 850ml, 100% Pure Copper, BPA Free Water Bottle, Leak Proof, Office Bottle, Boosts Immunity, Supports Digestive & Liver Health, Ayurveda Inspired
16.

INDIAN ART VILLA Pure Copper Bedroom Water Bottle with Inbuilt Glass, Green Silk Finish Hammered Design, Drinkware & Storage Purpose - Volume 950 ML (Pack of 1)
Skincare and Grooming set

Surprise your loved ones with a thoughtful skincare or grooming kit this New Year that promotes self-care and wellness. These curated kits often include cleansers, moisturisers, serums, shaving or grooming essentials, making them perfect for daily routines. Suitable for both men and women, these sets cater to different skin types and concerns. As the New Year inspires renewal and self-improvement, a skincare and grooming set supports glowing skin, refined style, and a refreshed outlook for the year ahead.

17.

Forest Essentials Gentlemen's Gift Box | Luxury Ayurvedic Skincare & Grooming Gift Set for Men | Ideal Birthday Gift
18.

Gabit Skincare Gamechangers Kit | Complete Skincare Routine Kit for Women & Men with Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Face Wash, 8% Vitamin C & Arbutin Serum, Ceramide & Hyaluronic Moisturizer, 100% Mineral Sunscreen | Daily Skin Combo For Nourished & Glowing Skin | Suitable For All Skin Types | 230ml
19.

Bombay Shaving Company Full Body Trimmer Limited Edition With Hard Travel Case for Men, 5 Magnetic Attachments, Multi Length Settings Comb, Detachable Blades, Type C Flash Charging, IPX6 Waterproof
20.

ClayCo Mochi-Mochi Hydrating Ritual Set | Sake, Tsubaki, Matcha & Silver Extracts | Complete Japanese-Inspired Glow & Hydration Routine | 4-Step Skincare Kit
Smart rings

For the tech-savvy people in your life, a smart ring is a thoughtful New Year gift that reflects care and intention. Blending elegant design with advanced technology, a smart ring quietly supports everyday well-being, from sleep and activity tracking to mindfulness. Gifting one signals your wish for their health, balance, and personal growth in the year ahead. It’s a meaningful way to encourage healthier habits and a more mindful, connected start to the New Year.

21.

Gabit Smart Ring | Health Tracker, 7+ Day Battery | Sleep, Fitness, Nutrition, Stress | Buy Sizing Kit First | Best Smart Ring Award by Amazon | Ring for Men & Women | Titanium, Matte Black 6
22.

aabo Ring, Health & Fitness Tracker Smart Ring, Advanced Sleep Monitoring, Stress & Activity Tracking, Titanium, IP68 Waterproof (Wireless Charging, Glittering Gold, 6)
23.

boAt New Launch SmartRing Active Plus, Auto Heart Rate, Sleep, SpO2, Stress & Skin Temperature Monitor, Stainless-Steel Build, Lightweight, 30-Days Battery, Magnetic Charging Case(9, Midnight Black)
24.

FITTR HART X2 Smart Ring | Unisex Fitness Tracker for Sleep, Recovery, Stress, Workout, Calories & Live HR | 8+ Days Battery | Buy Sizing Kit First | Titanium (Gunmetal Black, 8)
French press coffee maker

Coffee and speciality teas are becoming a lifestyle choice for many. Especially Gen Z, who are more health-conscious with their Matcha tea and black coffee rituals. A French press coffee/tea maker makes the best choice of gifts. These are easy to use, fancy enough to tickle someone's interest and add a sense of premium gratification when used. Perfect for gifting in 2026.

25.

French Press Coffee and Tea Maker 600ml
26.

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters Starter Kit | French Dark Roast | French Press Grind 250g | French Press 600ml | Bold & Rich Brew | Perfect Combo | Specialty Coffee | Freshly Roasted Coffee
27.

AGARO Elite French Press Coffee And Tea Maker, Borosilicate Glass Body With Sleeves, Glass Carafe, BPA Free Plastic Lid Strainer, 600Ml
28.

Sleepy Owl French Press Coffee Maker 350ml - Black | Heat Resistant Borosilicate Glass and Double Filtered Perfection for the Perfect Brew | Stainless Steel | Portable | Office & Home | Makes 2 cups
Styling tools

Styling tools are excellent New Year gifts for those who love effortless grooming and polished looks. From hair dryers and straighteners to curlers and trimmers, these tools combine technology with convenience. Gifting styling tools reflects encouragement for self-expression and confidence in personal style.

29.

AGARO Imperial Multifunctional 6-in-1 Hair Styler, Brushless 1200W Motor, High Speed Ionic Hair Dryer, Blow Dryer Brush, Detachable Hair Styling Tools, Volumizing, Drying, Smoothing, Men & women, Blue
30.

Havells 1000 Watts Air Care Volumizer Hair Dryer | Pre-Styling Half Brush, Stylish Curlers, Smoothening Roller Brush | Suitable For All Hair Types | Black | Hc4085
31.

Philips Battery Powered SkinProtect Beard Trimmer for Men - Lasts 4x Longer, DuraPower Technology, Cordless Rechargeable with USB Charging, Charging Indicator, Travel Lock, No Oil Needed BT1232/18
32.

Philips India's No.1 Men's Trimmer | Self Sharpening Blades | Single Stroke Grooming I 9 In1 Face, Nose And Body I 2 +1* Year Warranty | Powerful Motor | No Oil Needed I 60 Min Runtime I MG3710/65,Black
Chocolate hampers

Chocolate hampers make an indulgent and thoughtful New Year gift, perfect for spreading sweetness and celebration. Elegantly packaged, these hampers feature a delightful assortment of premium chocolates, including rich dark, creamy milk, smooth white, and filled varieties with nuts, caramel, or fruit centres. Carefully curated for taste and presentation, they often include artisanal truffles, chocolate bars, and festive treats that appeal to all ages.

33.

THE GIFT STUDIO.COM Tray of Six Senses | Gourmet Hamper with Tea, Chips, Chocolate Cookies, Honey & Party Mix in Elegant Blush Tray
34.

WINNI - Premium Belgian 24 Pcs Truffle Chocolates Gift Pack | Handmade Celebration Dark Chocolate Gift Box For Birthday, Wedding, Partner, Anniversary, Girls, Boys, Couple, Girlfriend, Boyfriend, Kids | Chocolate Bouquet & Hamper | Imported Chocolates | Return Gift
35.

FlowerAura Love Hamper Of Fresh Live 4 Mix Flowers With 19 Mix Chocolates In Basket For Birthday & Anniversary Gift, Valentine's Day Gift For Boyfriend, Girlfriend, Wife & Husband (Same Day Delivery)
36.

ZOROY Luxury Chocolate Gift Pack Celebrations Chocolate Gifts Hampers of Assorted chocolates Mixed Dry fruits For Birthady | Corporate Gifting | Diwali | Rakhi | Christmas | New Year | Wedding | Combo
Travel accessories

The wanderlust bug has bitten us all! And the best gifts for 2026 are little tools and accessories that make travel easier for your people. From travel cubes and vacuum bags that are never enough and always on everyone's wishlist to curate luggage weighing scales and more, there is a whole array of gifts to pick from to win those brownie points in becoming the next gifting champion!

37.

MOKOBARA The Packing Cube Nylon Fabric Water Resistant Travel Organizer Wardrobe Organizer Set Of Packing Bag (Xl,Large, Medium, Shoe Bag, Toiletry Bag) (Set Of 4, Homegrown Sunray), Multicolor
38.

NUUK STROM GO Super Compact and Lightweight Travel Garment Steamer For Clothes | FREE Heat Resistant Travel Pouch | Vertical & Horizontal Steaming | 20g/min Steam | 30 Sec Heat Up | 100ml Water Tank
39.

Frido Travel Neck Pillow, 100% Hi-Per Foam, Lightweight Neck Support Pillow, Neck Pillow for Flight Travel, Memory Foam, Adjustable Velcro Straps, Free Travel Pouch (Core Black)
40.

rts Universal Travel Adapter, International All in One Worldwide Travel Adapter and Wall Charger with USB Ports with Multi Type Power Outlet USB 2.1A,100-250 Voltage Travel Charger (Black)
No matter who the special person is, if you are looking for a meaningful gift, then this is it! This list was curated to help you gift more sustainably in 2026 and to make the receiver feel special with your unique choice. Hope this simplifies your search and helps you shop quicker and smarter. Happy shopping from team HT ShopNow!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
