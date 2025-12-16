Sweaters for men under ₹1000: Cold weather, hot style without the budget trauma
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 03:06 pm IST
Stylish winter sweaters under 1000 that keep men warm without compromising on fit, comfort, or everyday style; from office-ready knits to cosy casuals.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
eWools Mens winterwear Woolen Office wear Sweater (Camel, X-Large) View Details
|
₹590
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Acrylic Sweater_SYM-A23-SWT-08_Ginger,Cable_S View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
Pivl Mens Winter Solid Sweater - Warmth and Style for The Season_Denim_M||Winterwear|| View Details
|
₹487
|
|
|
Dennis Lingo Men Multi Colorblock Slim Fit Full Sleeve Mock Collar Pullover Sweater Multicolour View Details
|
₹957
|
|
|
ColorChakra Waffle Knit Mens Sweater Woolen Round Neck Wool Pullover Wine View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Kvetoo Plus Size Men High Neck Zipper Full Sleeve Woolen Winter Sweater Color Musturd Mix Size 4XL View Details
|
₹749
|
|
|
Kvetoo Men High Neck Full Sleeve Winter Woolen Sweater Bottle Green L Size View Details
|
₹672
|
|
|
Pivl Mens Winter Sweater - Style for The Season_Black_2XL||Winterwear|| View Details
|
₹559
|
|
