Winter dressing doesn’t have to feel like a financial commitment. Especially when sweaters, arguably the hardest-working item in a man’s wardrobe, can be stylish, warm, and under 1000. Yes, really. From office-appropriate knits to relaxed weekend pullovers, these affordable options prove that good winter style isn’t about the price tag, it’s about smart picks. Sweaters for men under ₹ 1000: Cold weather, hot style without the budget trauma(Freepik)

If you’re building a winter wardrobe that works for workdays, weekends, and everything in between, start here.

Sweaters for men under ₹ 1000:

This is the sweater equivalent of a dependable colleague; polished, warm, and never trying too hard. Designed with office wear in mind, this woollen sweater pairs effortlessly with formal trousers and chinos. The clean finish makes it ideal for layering under blazers, while the wool blend ensures warmth during long workdays.

Best for: Office wear, formal winter styling

Style tip: Wear over a crisp shirt and add loafers for instant boardroom polish.

High-neck sweaters are winter’s unsung heroes, and this one delivers both warmth and versatility. The acrylic knit feels lightweight yet insulating, making it ideal for mild to cold days. Plus, it’s available in plus sizes, style that’s inclusive and affordable.

Best for: Everyday wear, layering

Style tip: Pair with dark jeans and boots for an easy smart-casual look.

Simple, solid, and reliable; this sweater is perfect if you prefer minimalism over loud prints. Its understated design makes it easy to dress up or down, while the warm knit keeps you comfortable without bulk.

Best for: Daily winter wear

Style tip: Layer it over a tee and finish with a jacket for casual outings.

If you like your winterwear with a little personality, this colourblock pullover delivers. The mock collar adds structure, while the slim fit gives it a modern edge. It’s youthful, stylish, and ideal for casual Fridays or weekend plans.

Best for: Casual wear, college, outings

Style tip: Keep the rest of your outfit neutral to let the sweater shine.

Waffle knit sweaters add subtle texture to your winter outfits without being loud. This round-neck pullover is breathable, warm, and ideal for layering. It’s one of those pieces that quietly elevates your look.

Best for: Everyday styling

Style tip: Wear under a denim jacket for an effortlessly cool vibe.

Functional and stylish, this zipper sweater offers adjustable warmth; zip it up on colder days or leave it open for comfort. Designed specifically for plus sizes, it delivers both fit and fashion.

Best for: Cold weather, plus-size winter wear

Style tip: Pair with straight-fit trousers and boots for a clean look.

For men who like subtle patterns, this geometric print sweater adds interest without overwhelming your outfit. It’s stylish, warm, and perfect for breaking the monotony of solid knits.

Best for: Casual winter dressing

Style tip: Balance the print with solid trousers or jeans.

Classic winter staple alert. This high-neck woollen sweater is timeless, warm, and incredibly versatile. It works equally well for office wear and casual evenings.

Best for: Office-to-evening wear

Style tip: Stick to neutral shades for maximum rewear value

Sweaters for men under ₹1000: FAQs Are sweaters under ₹ 1000 actually warm enough for winter? Yes. Many budget sweaters use acrylic blends, fleece, or wool mixes that provide excellent insulation for mild to moderate winters, especially when layered.

Are plus-size options available in budget winter sweaters? Yes. Several brands offer plus-size sweaters under ₹1000, including high-neck and zip styles designed for comfort, warmth, and a flattering fit.

How do I style budget sweaters to look more premium? Focus on fit and layering. Pair sweaters with well-fitted trousers or jeans, add a structured jacket or coat, and stick to neutral colours for a polished finish.

Which sweater styles work best for office wear? Solid-coloured woollen or acrylic sweaters, especially high-neck or round-neck styles, pair well with shirts and formal trousers for office-appropriate looks.

