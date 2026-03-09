Refreshing your summer wardrobe on a budget? These 8 kurta sets cost less than ₹600 but don't compromise on style
Affordable Indian fashion has evolved significantly, and stylish kurta sets under ₹600 offer impressive variety in terms of fabrics, prints and silhouettes.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Janasya Women Silk Blend Solid Kurta with Pant & Dupatta Peach Color Trending OutfitView Details
₹431
Varanga Women's Violet Strap Kurta with Tonal Bottom & Printed Dupatta – Round Neck, Side Slit Design, Stylish & ComfortableView Details
₹435.63
VredeVogel Women's Cotton Silk Blend Kurta With Casual Style Banarasi Silk Dupatta (Vv-9129-Yellow-M_Yellow_Medium)View Details
₹443
VredeVogel Women Cotton Kurta Pant with Dupatta Set(VV-9081-GREEN-L_Green_L)View Details
₹539
rytras Women's Cotton Printed Straight Kurta and Pant Set(Maroon,XXL)View Details
₹529
Looking for Indian outfits on a budget doesn’t mean compromising on style or comfort. These days, many affordable brands are offering complete kurta sets under ₹600 that combine breathable fabrics, flattering silhouettes and elegant prints. So if you need something for daily office wear, college, casual outings or small festive gatherings, these budget-friendly sets can easily help you build a versatile wardrobe.
To curate this list, I focused on a few key factors that matter most when buying affordable Indian wear. The kurta sets selected here were chosen based on fabric comfort (cotton, cotton blends or silk blends), versatile colours, practical silhouettes like straight cuts, and overall styling potential. I also prioritised sets that include coordinated bottoms or dupattas, so you get a complete outfit without needing extra pieces.
Elegant kurta sets under ₹600
This elegant set from Janasya is a great option if you want something festive without spending too much. The poly silk fabric gives the kurta a soft sheen, making it look more dressy than everyday cotton outfits. Paired with matching pants and an art silk dupatta, the set creates a complete ethnic ensemble that feels polished yet comfortable.
Styling tip:
Pair this outfit with oxidised jhumkas and embroidered juttis for a festive-ready look that works well for family dinners or small celebrations.
This stylish set from Varanga stands out for its rich violet shade and modern design. The round neckline and side slits create a flattering silhouette, while the tonal bottom balances the outfit beautifully. The printed dupatta adds contrast and makes the overall look more vibrant.
Styling tip:
Let the colour stand out by pairing the set with minimal jewellery, nude heels or kolhapuris and a sleek ponytail.
This set from VredeVogel blends everyday comfort with traditional elegance. The cotton-silk fabric keeps the kurta breathable while still offering a subtle shine. The highlight of the outfit is the Banarasi silk dupatta, which adds a festive touch and elevates the overall look.
Styling tip:
Style it with gold-toned earrings, a sleek bun and embellished flats for a refined festive outfit.
Another elegant option from VredeVogel, this kurta set features delicate embroidery that enhances its charm. The straight-cut design ensures comfort and a flattering fit, making it suitable for both daily wear and semi-formal occasions.
Styling tip:
Pair it with classic mojaris and a structured tote bag for a comfortable yet polished office look.
If you prefer breathable everyday outfits, this printed kurta set from Rytras is a practical choice. The cotton fabric ensures comfort during long days, while the printed design adds a fresh and youthful touch.
Styling tip:
Style it with silver bangles, kolhapuri sandals and a sling bag for an easy everyday ethnic outfit.
This elegant ethnic set from GoSriKi features a Chanderi blend fabric that offers a slightly luxurious feel while remaining lightweight. The printed design and straight silhouette create a look that can easily transition from office wear to evening outings.
Styling tip:
Pair it with delicate pearl earrings and block heels for a sophisticated work-to-dinner look.
Block prints remain timeless in ethnic fashion, and this set from GoSriKi captures that charm beautifully. The cotton-blend fabric keeps the outfit breathable, while the hand block printed design gives it a traditional yet stylish aesthetic.
Styling tip:
Add tan sandals, oxidised jewellery and a braided hairstyle to highlight the handcrafted vibe of the outfit.
For slightly dressier occasions, this embroidered set from EthnicJunction offers a graceful look. The cotton-silk fabric adds a soft sheen while the palazzo pants create a relaxed silhouette that feels both comfortable and elegant.
Styling tip:
Style it with statement chandbalis and embellished flats for a festive-ready ethnic outfit.
Similar stories for you:
How to style short kurtis with jeans: 8 picks for modern ethnic casual wear
Rashmika Mandanna’s temple jewellery sets 2026 bridal goals: Here’s how to recreate her wedding look
Looking for kurta sets for work and festivals both? 10 picks to end your search
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita has been weaving words into style statements for over four years, crafting engaging content across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, travel, and health. With a knack for spotting trends and translating them into everyday wear, she loves sharing practical tips that help readers upgrade their wardrobes with ease. Her goal is to make fashion feel less intimidating and more empowering, helping everyone find their personal style that’s not just chic, but unapologetically their own.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.