Refreshing your summer wardrobe on a budget? These 8 kurta sets cost less than ₹600 but don't compromise on style

Looking for Indian outfits on a budget doesn’t mean compromising on style or comfort. These days, many affordable brands are offering complete kurta sets under ₹600 that combine breathable fabrics, flattering silhouettes and elegant prints. So if you need something for daily office wear, college, casual outings or small festive gatherings, these budget-friendly sets can easily help you build a versatile wardrobe. Budget kurta sets under Rs.600: Perfect for everyday wear (Pinterest) To curate this list, I focused on a few key factors that matter most when buying affordable Indian wear. The kurta sets selected here were chosen based on fabric comfort (cotton, cotton blends or silk blends), versatile colours, practical silhouettes like straight cuts, and overall styling potential. I also prioritised sets that include coordinated bottoms or dupattas, so you get a complete outfit without needing extra pieces. Elegant kurta sets under ₹ 600

This elegant set from Janasya is a great option if you want something festive without spending too much. The poly silk fabric gives the kurta a soft sheen, making it look more dressy than everyday cotton outfits. Paired with matching pants and an art silk dupatta, the set creates a complete ethnic ensemble that feels polished yet comfortable. Styling tip: Pair this outfit with oxidised jhumkas and embroidered juttis for a festive-ready look that works well for family dinners or small celebrations.

This stylish set from Varanga stands out for its rich violet shade and modern design. The round neckline and side slits create a flattering silhouette, while the tonal bottom balances the outfit beautifully. The printed dupatta adds contrast and makes the overall look more vibrant. Styling tip: Let the colour stand out by pairing the set with minimal jewellery, nude heels or kolhapuris and a sleek ponytail.

This set from VredeVogel blends everyday comfort with traditional elegance. The cotton-silk fabric keeps the kurta breathable while still offering a subtle shine. The highlight of the outfit is the Banarasi silk dupatta, which adds a festive touch and elevates the overall look. Styling tip: Style it with gold-toned earrings, a sleek bun and embellished flats for a refined festive outfit.

Another elegant option from VredeVogel, this kurta set features delicate embroidery that enhances its charm. The straight-cut design ensures comfort and a flattering fit, making it suitable for both daily wear and semi-formal occasions. Styling tip: Pair it with classic mojaris and a structured tote bag for a comfortable yet polished office look.

If you prefer breathable everyday outfits, this printed kurta set from Rytras is a practical choice. The cotton fabric ensures comfort during long days, while the printed design adds a fresh and youthful touch. Styling tip: Style it with silver bangles, kolhapuri sandals and a sling bag for an easy everyday ethnic outfit.

This elegant ethnic set from GoSriKi features a Chanderi blend fabric that offers a slightly luxurious feel while remaining lightweight. The printed design and straight silhouette create a look that can easily transition from office wear to evening outings. Styling tip: Pair it with delicate pearl earrings and block heels for a sophisticated work-to-dinner look.

Block prints remain timeless in ethnic fashion, and this set from GoSriKi captures that charm beautifully. The cotton-blend fabric keeps the outfit breathable, while the hand block printed design gives it a traditional yet stylish aesthetic. Styling tip: Add tan sandals, oxidised jewellery and a braided hairstyle to highlight the handcrafted vibe of the outfit.

Elegant kurta sets under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>600: FAQs Are kurta sets under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>600 good for daily wear? Yes, many kurta sets in this price range are made from comfortable fabrics like cotton, rayon or cotton blends, making them suitable for daily wear, college or office use. Choosing breathable fabrics and simple silhouettes ensures the outfit remains comfortable throughout the day. Which fabrics are best for affordable kurta sets? For comfort and durability, look for fabrics such as cotton, cotton blends, rayon or Chanderi blends. These materials are breathable, lightweight and practical for everyday use, especially in warmer weather. How can you style a simple kurta set to make it look more expensive? Accessories can instantly elevate a basic outfit. Pair your kurta set with oxidised jewellery, juttis, a structured handbag and a well-draped dupatta to create a more polished and elegant look. Can budget kurta sets look festive enough for occasions? Absolutely. Many affordable sets feature embroidered detailing, silk blends or printed dupattas that add a festive touch. With the right accessories like statement earrings or embellished footwear, even a budget kurta set can work well for small celebrations.