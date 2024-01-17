Republic Day 2024: From Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor; 5 stunning Bollywood celeb inspired tri-colour outfits

Republic Day is fast approaching and we are eager to celebrate this momentous occasion on January 26 with much fanfare and enthusiasm. The Indian Constitution, which established the world's largest democracy, came into force on this day. This year, French President Emmanuel Macron will be in New Delhi for the main celebrations. The day is all about spending time with friends and family, enjoying delicious food at home, taking part in the huge parade on Rajpath and hoisting the flag in your neighbourhood. The event is celebrated across India in schools, offices, societies and colleges. Republic Day 2024: 5 stunning Bollywood celeb inspired tri-colour outfits(Instagram)

From decorations to outfits, everything turns tricolour on this day. Get ready to wear the saffron, white and green colours with full pride and enthusiasm to celebrate the event. If you're confused and haven't got your R-Day outfits ready yet, don't worry, we've got your back. When it comes to fashion and style, our favourite B-town divas reign supreme, so let's take some outfit inspiration and add some Bollywood glamour to your look. (Also read: Republic Day Long Weekend: Spots near Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata )

Tri-colour fashion inspired by celebs

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is a true fashionista and she proves it time and again with her stunning looks. If you are looking for something elegant, simple yet stylish, then get inspired by Janhvi's kurta look. The diva looked simple yet gorgeous in this white suit featuring a captivating tricolour lining. She completed the look with a light green dupatta. Accessorise the look with a quirky tote bag and a pair of statement earrings. With a minimal make-up look and loose hair, you are ready to celebrate Republic Day in style.

Sara Ali Khan

If you want to learn how to rock a kurta style effortlessly and turn it into a glamorous affair, then Sara Ali Khan is your go-to person. The stylish diva served up a stunning fashion inspiration for Republic Day as she donned an elegant white kurta featuring a split crew neckline and elbow-length sleeves. She paired it with a matching white sharara pant and a tri-colour dupatta that enhanced her entire look, making it perfect for R-Day. Complete the look with dewy make-up and loose hair and you are ready to slay.

Madhuri Dixit

Bored of kurtas and dress well this Republic Day adorn yourself in a six yards of grace. The epitome of elegance and the queen of saree fashion, Madhuri Dixit is here to give you some stunning outfit inspiration for the R-Day. Nothing can look more elegant than a saree. Wear an orange bordered green silk saree to cover yourself. Drape it in a traditional way and pair it with a matching blouse. No one will be able to match your splendour when you wear it with stunning silver Indian jewellery.

Alia Bhatt

It is impossible to talk about fashion and style without mentioning Alia Bhatt. The stylish diva not only impresses us with her acting skills, but the actor's fashion is also always on point. Her gorgeous look in a green anarkali kurta styled with an exquisite embroidered blue dupatta is a must-have for this Republic Day. Her outfit, perfectly combining grace and glamour, is a showstopper. Just like Alia, completes her look with minimal makeup including pink eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and nude lipstick. To complete the look, she styled her hair into a bun and accessorised it with a headband. Add a pair of statement earrings and you are ready to turn heads.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is a total stunner who keeps killing the fashion game like a pro. The stylish actress never misses an opportunity to show off her amazing fashion choices. Shraddha wore an orange lehenga choli with silver embroidery all over that exuded royal vibes. She wore her hair in a ponytail and opted for a choker necklace to accentuate her look. With nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, glossy lipstick, contoured cheeks, a glowing highlighter and a neat ponytail, she looked like an elegant princess.