Ringing in onam in style

The sight of subtle sways of women draped in white and gold sarees, with fragrant flowers in their hair as they perform the Thiruvathirakali, is both enriching and emotional, in more ways than one. Pookalam, a traditional flower rangoli, is made over a period of ten days, where people fondly recall memories of the past as they create new ones surrounded by their loved ones. Days pass with families revelling and relishing a hearty Onasadhya, children watching the Tiger Dance in awe and people engaging in a friendly tug-of-war. Photo: Himanshu Sharma

Rooted in tradition, Onam is a celebration of King Mahabali’s visit to his homeland every year. The monarch reclaimed Kerala from evil and ruled virtuously over it. Even Lord Vishnu, whom he worshipped ardently, was moved by his generosity and granted him the boon to visit his people (Keralites) every year.

Photo: Himanshu Sharma

For singer Neha Bhasin, watching her mother-in-law Hema Aziz’s homeland tradition is an annual affair that she looks forward to. A Malayali, Aziz taught the singer-songwriter about the nuances of this auspicious occasion and how loved ones from diverse backgrounds come together for ten days to celebrate the festival. “Onam [festivities] is a great unifier, bringing together all Malayalis across India, irrespective of religion, to emote togetherness and harmony that pays an ode to Kerala’s harvest season,” says Neha, who is enjoying the success of her latest single Kut Kut Bajra.

Her sister-in-law, Ukranian makeup artist Anna Horodetska is also in love with the festival and will celebrate it for the first time this year with her husband — Delhi High Court lawyer Anubhav Bhasin — Neha’s brother.

