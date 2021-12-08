Riteish Deshmukh, in a blue checkered suit, is making it worth the stare
Riteish decked up in a grey turtleneck tee shirt and added a layer of soft blue jacket. He teamed his look with a blue checkered suit from the shelves of fashion designer Karrtik Dhingra.
Dec 08, 2021
Tapatrisha Das
Riteish Deshmukh just dropped a fresh set of pictures from one of his recent fashion photoshoots and set major goals of formal fashion for menswear. The actor's sartorial sense of fashion always manages to steal our hearts but on Tuesday, he drove our midweek blues away, quite literally. In a blue checkered suit, Riteish posed for the cameras and made his Instagram family drool, all the while making it worth the stare.