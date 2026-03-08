Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ananya Panday to Vidya Balan; celebs stun at pre-wedding reception in glam ethnic outfits
The glitzy reception became a fashion spectacle as celebrities arrived in their most stylish ethnic ensembles, delivering one striking look after another.
The pre-wedding reception for Mohak Nahta and Dikshita Khullar, hosted by senior trade analyst Komal Nahta, turned into a star-studded affair. The ceremony was graced by several A-listers, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and more.
The who’s who of the film industry put their best fashion foot forward, arriving in glamorous ethnic ensembles. From statement sherwanis to dazzling lehengas, the night was filled with standout style moments. Let’s take a look at who wore what and pick some fashion notes for our wedding wardrobe. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and Suhana nail ethnic elegance with stunning coordinated outfits at Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding )
Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan
Hrithik Roshan kept things stylish at the reception in a beige suit paired with a light shirt worn slightly unbuttoned, giving his look a relaxed yet polished feel. The sleek tailoring and brown shoes added to the understated elegance. Standing beside him, his father Rakesh Roshan opted for a classic black bandhgala suit with a high collar and statement buttons.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan kept his look sharp in an all-black outfit, wearing a black blazer over a satin-finish shirt with matching trousers and a statement belt. He completed the look with minimal accessories, including his signature bracelet.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday looked stunning in a silver saree with a modern twist. She paired it with an off-shoulder corset blouse adorned with silver sequin embellishments. The saree was draped stylishly with the pallu pinned on one side. With glam makeup, a choker necklace and slicked-back hair, she completed the glamorous look.
Aamir Khan with Gauri
Aamir Khan attended the reception with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt. Aamir opted for a classic all-black suit with a matching shirt and tie. Gauri complemented him in a teal printed saree paired with a matching blouse, keeping her look elegant with minimal accessories and soft waves.
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor was clad in a striking emerald green gown featuring a daring side cutout and sleek ruching that highlighted her silhouette. The rich jewel-toned fabric added a touch of quiet luxury. She styled her hair in a polished middle-parted down-do and paired the look with minimal accessories for a refined finish.
Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur
Vidya Balan wore a vibrant purple Anarkali-style ensemble with heavy gold embroidery along the neckline and hem, paired with a matching sheer dupatta. Siddharth Roy Kapur complemented her in a classic black suit layered over a light-blue dress shirt, keeping the look sharp and formal.
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal looked sharp in a navy blue double-breasted suit featuring gold-toned buttons and a peak lapel. He paired it with a matching navy shirt for a sleek monochrome look and added a burgundy pocket square for contrast. Dark tinted sunglasses, a groomed beard, and swept-back hair completed his polished appearance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
