Samantha Ruth Prabhu's glittering outfit to Aneet Padda's elegant black look, what the stars wore at Vogue event

Krishna Priya Pallavi is an Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times with almost 9 years of experience in lifestyle reporting. Over the years, Pallavi has reported extensively on health, fashion, pop culture, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art and culture, fitness, and sex and relationships. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal), she also holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, she spent nearly three years with India Today and 1.5 years with ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, Vagabomb. Pallavi enjoys tracking global fashion trends, interviewing celebrities, following international fashion seasons, and keeping pace with pop culture—interests that often turn into engaging write-ups. Alongside this, she has a keen eye for impactful health stories. She regularly engages with doctors, designers, and content creators to craft narratives with depth and perspective. Born and raised in Haryana, her heart remains deeply connected to her ancestral home in Odisha. She has a knack for finding interesting angles where none seem to exist. When not chasing stories, she spends her downtime enjoying playdates with her dog, planning her next vacation, or discovering new destinations.Read More