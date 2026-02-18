Samantha Ruth Prabhu's glittering outfit to Aneet Padda's elegant black look, what the stars wore at Vogue event
At the Vogue event, stars dazzled in stylish ensembles. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Aneet Padda, here's a look at who wore what.
Last night, celebrities stepped out in Mumbai to attend the Vogue Values: Women of Excellence event, hosted by Tira Beauty. In attendance were Isha Ambani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aneet Padda, Gauri Khan, Twinkle Khanna, and a few other celebrities. Here's a look at what the stars wore for the occasion.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Taking business casuals and giving them a partywear twist, Samantha slipped into a dazzling indigo blue cropped blouse and pants set for the event. While the top features crystal embellishments, draped crystal sleeves, a turtle neckline, and an asymmetric hem, the pants feature a flared silhouette with a high-rise waist.
Aneet Padda
For the Vogue Values event, Aneet Padda slipped into a Balmain wool blazer, a black tube top, a white cotton poplin shirt, a short black skirt with a matching gold buckle belt. She completed the ensemble with Jimmy Choo slingback pumps. Her minimal makeup and loose tresses rounded off the styling.
Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani graced the event in a Grecian, saree-inspired Chanel gown, styled with jaw-dropping diamond chandelier earrings, silver pumps, and diamond rings. The minimal glam rounded off the styling.
Twinkle Khanna
Twinkle Khanna turned heads in a neon green dress at the Vogue Values event. The dress, featuring a V-neckline, an asymmetric hem, flared sleeves, a cinched twisted waist, and a relaxed silhouette, was one of the most experimental looks. She styled it with a Bvlgari necklace, black pumps, and a chic clutch.
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea kept her OOTD chic and stylish for the event as she wore an ivory-coloured crepe cropped jacket with black petal-shaped pants accessorised with black pumps, gold bracelets, gold earrings, and minimal glam.
