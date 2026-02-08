Rekha joins Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Huma Qureshi, Vishal Jethwa at a screening to celebrate Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3
A special screening of Mardaani 3 was attended by Rekha, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Vishal Jethwa, Huma Qureshi and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Rani Mukerji is basking in the praise for her performance as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3. The cop drama was released in theatres last week and is now in its second week. Actor Vishal Jethwa, who played the antagonist in Mardaani 2, took to his Instagram account to share a special reunion with Rani as she hosted a special screening of Mardaani 3. It was attended by several stars, including Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Rekha and Huma Qureshi. (Also read: Mardaani 3 box office collection day 8: Rani Mukerji film earns over ₹27 crore in India)
Vishal shares pics
Sharing the pictures, Vishal wrote in the caption, “Watched Mardaani 3 last night, and Rani ma’am once again proves why she is the Queen of Bollywood. Congratulations to the whole team of #mardaani3.” In the first picture, he was seen with Rani as she gave her a tight hug. A group selfie was also in the mix, where Rekha, Ahaan, Aneet, Saqib Saleem, Huma, Keerthy Suresh and director Sidharth P Malhotra were seen in one frame. Fatima Sana Shaikh was also seen posing with Rekha in a second picture.
About Mardaani 3
Mardaani 3 has been written by Aayush Gupta. The plot follows Rani's character, SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy, as she investigates the case of 93 young girls who have gone missing over the past three months. Mardaani 3 also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad. Abhiraj Minwala has directed the film. It has crossed ₹30 crore at the box office so far.
Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra. The first film, Mardaani, released in 2014, was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. Mardaani 2 was helmed by Gopi Puthran. Mardaani 3 carries forward the franchise's legacy of hard-hitting, socially relevant storytelling.
Rani expressed her gratitude on the warm reception to Mardaani 3 in a press statement. She said, "This film belongs to every viewer who believes that cinema can do more than entertain... it can maybe speak to our conscience."
“If Mardaani 3 has moved you, disturbed you, or made you think - then it has done its job. Discomfort is where change begins. Our girls do not need our sympathy. They need our protection. They need our courage. They need our voices right now and not tomorrow because just a film alone cannot bring change. Change begins in our homes, in our schools, in our streets. It begins when we teach our sons how to respect, when we empower our daughters with confidence and when we stand up for a girl child who cannot stand up for herself,” read the note.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
