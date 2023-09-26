Sania Mirza attends Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha's wedding in a stunning embroidered lehenga, costing 4.36 lakh

Sania Mirza, a popular tennis star and close friend of Parineeti Chopra, joined the bridal party and attended the lavish wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha in style. The grand wedding of the politician-actor duo took place at a royal hotel in Udaipur on September 24. Sania is not only adored for her amazing tennis skills but also for her fashion sense. She is an absolute stunner and can rock any look to perfection, whether it's an ethnic suit or a casual dress. Sania is quite active on social media and her Insta-diaries are a treasure trove of style inspiration for all her followers. Her ethereal lehenga look for the wedding is no exception and is sure to inspire your festive wardrobe. Read on to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's regal sangeet looks in stunning ethnic ensembles will steal your heart. Viral pics ) Sania Mirza attended Parineeti Chopra's wedding in a glamorous ensemble and exquisite jewellery. (Instagram/@mirzasaniar)

Sania Mirza Stuns in Ethereal Lehenga at Parineeti-Raghav Wedding

On Monday, Sania Mirza drew our blues as she uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram accompanied by the caption, "Sometimes an outfit makes you feel like royalty". In the pictures, Sania can be seen looking like an elegant princess in a graceful lehenga outfit, exuding royal vibes. Her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering more than 90k likes and several comments in just a couple of hours. Let's have a look at her stunning pictures.

Decoding Sania Mirza's stunning ethnic look

For her glamorous look, Sania donned a stunning lehenga from the shelves of designer Mrunalini Rao. Her outfit consisted of a beige-coloured blouse with a round neckline and half-sleeves, adorned with intricate heavy zardosi hand embroidery all over. She paired it with a matching flared skirt featuring gold uneven rehsam flower detailing at the hemline and similar zardozi embroidery all over. She teamed it with a resham embroidered net dupatta. If you loved Sania's lehenga and are wondering how much it cost, don't worry, we've got you covered. Adding her lehenga to your wardrobe will cost you ₹4.36 lakh. Scroll down for more details.

Sania Mirza's heavy embroidered lehenga ensemble comes with a price tag of ₹4.36 Lakh.(mrunalinirao.com)

In terms of accessories, Sania opted for traditional Indian jewellery, including a heavy diamond necklace, matching statement earrings, oversized silver rings adorning her fingers and a stylish wrist watch. As far as make-up is concerned, Sania kept it minimal with nude eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, mascara-coated lashes and a shade of blush pink lipstick. She finished off her glam look with her lush locks tied in a low bun.

