Sanjana Sanghi redefines safari-chic in military green crop jacket and trousers
Sanjana Sanghi redefines safari-chic in military green crop jacket and trousers

  • Sanjana Sanghi slays military green pallette while looking chic as ever in crop jacket and trousers by Shantanu And Nikhil as she wraps up another schedule of ‘Om: The Battle Within’ on a fashion high note
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:58 PM IST

Making jaws drop in a spunky avatar, Dil Bechara-fame actor Sanjana Sanghi redefined safari-chic in military inspired ensembles as she wrapped the schedule of her upcoming film. Slaying the military green pallette while looking chic as ever, Sanjana gave a glimpse of her luxe wanderer look as she wrapped up another schedule of ‘Om: The Battle Within’ on a fashion high note.

Taking to her social media handle, Sanjana shared a couple of pictures featuring her in the lap of nature. The diva donned a full-sleeves military green crop jacket sporting breast pockets, subtle embroidery finish and a golden buttoned-down front.

The jacket was teamed with a pair of high-waist military green trousers that were extra baggy on the thighs and narrowed on the way down to the ankles. Completing her look with a pair of brown heels, Sanjana accessorised her look with a golden bracelet and a thunderbolt-shaped gold earcuff.

Leaving her mid-parted sleek tresses open, the actor opted for smokey eye makeup and amped up the glam quotient with a dab of nude pink lipstick. Looking handsdown ravishing, Sanjana captioned the pictures, “Just can’t seem to get myself to jump out of this one @snbyshantanunikhil Celebrating another schedule wrapping up on #OmTheBattleWithin (sic).”

The military inspired ensembles are credited to S&N label of Indian fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil who are known for their drapes and ability to put subtle India on contemporary fashion with their luxury collections. The label boasts of juxtaposing heritage and spunk, traditional and modern, ceremonial and military exuding modern twists like neo-drape balanced with new-age details.

