Sara Ali Khan raises the bar of hot bridal look in Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat
- ‘Adaab huzur’: Sara Ali Khan makes jaws drop with her smoking hot bridal look and ‘aura of mystique beauty’ in Manish Malhotra’s fashion couture film, Nooraniyat | Check pictures and video inside
Developed on the ethos of tradition but influenced by the present or the new world, designer Manish Malhotra’s fashion couture film ‘Nooraniyat’ features Sara Ali Khan as the muse and we are totally digging her bridal look. The pictures and videos that flooded the Internet recently, feature Sara at her sartorial best that made jaws drop in awe of her smoking hot bridal look and “aura of mystique beauty” in Manish’s ensemble.
Recently, the diva took to her social media handle and shared a slew of pictures that raised the bar of fashion goals for all the brides-to-be out there. The pictures featured her donning Manish’s new signature ‘Noor’ bodice while posing in The Leela Palace at Jaipur.
The Indian wear came with a black base blouse and lehenga with heavy embroidery work in golden and silver that looked royalty at its peak. The half sleeves crop blouse sported a plunging neckline and was backless to add to the oomph factor along with being laced with antique golden kiran above the waist and on the sleeves’ ends.
The lehenga choli was teamed with a tissue dupatta that too carried the golden embroidery delicately on it while the ends carried the black base with silver and golden embroidery work and kiran lace running all along the borders of the dupatta. Accessorising her look with a mangteeka that was accented with contrasting maroon beads and a set of statement bangles, Sara amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick that matched her eyeshadow, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, highlighted cheeks and filled-in eyebrows.
Leaving her soft curls open in mid-parted hairstyle, Sara struck elegant poses for the camera and fans hearts’ were aflutter. The collection is inspired by a “bride's moments amidst her excitement coinciding with unavoidable heartfelt instincts” and encapsulates “the frantic liberated rush of emotions engulfing her on the most awaited day of her life.”
Balanced in its heterogeneous elements, Manish had elaborated that each garment of Nooraniyat collection “proposes a new and individual visual expression and explores a possibility of a free monologue.” Needless to say, the Pataudi princess looked classic and beautiful in them.
