Sara Ali Khan shares a bold look from Maldives vacay in 5k mini floral dress

  Sara Ali Khan's bold and double trouble energy in a mini floral dress looks infectious as she shares a throwback picture from Maldives with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
By Zarafshan Shiraz
FEB 04, 2021

Trust Sara Ali Khan to brush aside mid-week blues with her sartorially vibrant vibes and her latest throwback picture, from Maldives vacay with Ibrahim Ali Khan, is enough to back our claim. The Coolie No.1 star’s bold and double trouble energy in a mini floral dress looked infectious as she took to her social media handle to share the throwback picture from the island nation and we are yet again stunned with her dreamy wardrobe.

The pictures feature Sara donning a Dobby mini floral dress by ASOS that came with a jacquard spot pattern. Featuring a partial button placket with a tiered skirt, the light and floaty ensemble sported a zip-back fastening.

Made of sheer chiffon fabric with a grainy feel, the ensemble looked like a perfect beach wear as Sara struck sensuous poses while sitting barefeet on the white sand of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. Leaving her luscious tresses open and swept to one side in her and mother Amrita Singh’s signature style, Sara accessorised her look with a pair of turquoise blue earrings and a sapphire stone finger ring.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Sara amped up the glam quotient with kohl-lined eyes and a streak of eyeliner. Binging on smoothies with Ibrahim, Sara captioned the pictures with a fairy, flowers, ice cream and candies emojis.

The mini floral dress by ASOS can be found on Frisky’s digital store which is a go-to online destination to shop international brands like Runaway The Label, ASOS, Meshki and Oh Polly. The dress originally costs 4,990 on their website.

Sara Ali Khans mini floral dress from Frisky(shopfrisky.in)
Sara Ali Khans mini floral dress from Frisky(shopfrisky.in)

Needless to say, Sara’s effortlessly chic look seemed to bring the party with perfect balance between staples and statements. Sara Ali Khan was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.

