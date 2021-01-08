Saree-clad gymnast Parul Arora wows Internet with her flawless triple flip
We all remember National Gold Medal winning gymnast Parul Arora, after a video of her performing several stunts and flips wearing a saree went viral late last year. Now, the 23-year-old has gone viral again after author and social activist shared a clip of the gymnast doing a triple flip in a purple saree on her Twitter. The Own It author captioned the post, "When a gymnast does flips in a saree. Watched it thrice just to see how the saree defied gravity. #ParulArora #ownit." She continued in another tweet for the uninitiated, "This is gymnast @parul_cutearora for those wanting to know who she is." The clip was also shared by Bollywood actor Vidya Balan who posted the video to her Instagram stories and captioned, "Whoa #GymnasticsInASaree". In the clip Parul can be seen wearing a deep purple saree, bangles and open hair, practically everything that could make any other individual trip while walking, forget performing flips, but the gymnast performed stunts in the heavy ensemble flawlessly, flashing a smile as she flipped her hair back after her perfect landing.
Here are some other clips of the gymnast performing stunts in a saree:
In an interview with Hindustan Times in September of last year, Parul explained why she decided to wear a saree and perform stunts and gymnastics, "\Young girls avoid wearing saris as it is difficult to walk and sit in it. By undertaking this front flip in a sari, I smashed all taboos surrounding a sari clad woman. Women can do wonders if they are guided well.” She explained she wanted to do something different and came up with the idea of wearing the saree. She also added that it wasn't easy the first time, "When I tried it for the first time, it was difficult and I fell two-three times but with practice and time, I aced the flip. To be talented is one thing, but everything requires hard work.”
