Sashay in Spring’s chicest maxis

We get it that given the situation, you were unable to visit your favourite holiday spot in the South of France last summer. And with the second wave of infection engulfing many countries, it’s time to take matters in hand. I’m sure by now we all are sick of being in our tracksuits and elevated lounge wear. But when the going gets tough, the tough get fashionable. It’s time to dump the tracksuit at the back of your closet, dress up in a chic floor-length maxi and invite your girlfriends over for cocktails. Look no further than the catwalks of Dior, Chanel, Alberta Ferretti, Valentino, Erdem and Michael Kors as one’s got umpteen options to pick from. Hang loose in one their beach chic, comfy maxis as you sip on the sangrias and experience summer right within the cozy comfort of your apartment with your besties.

A Spring Summer 21 maxi with brand lettering print by Virginie Viard (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)

A Spring Summer 21 floor-length maxi dress by Maria Grazia Chiuri (Photo: Instagram/Dior)

If Virginie Viard’s monochromatic numbers spell a comfort-driven approach, Maria Grazia Chiuri’s pastel take brings to mind an invincible style goddess. Back home, the likes of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sonam K Ahuja and Jahnvi Kapoor have put the boho maxi on the map with their glamazon twist.

A model in a printed maxi dress (Photo: Instagram/Etro)

Stylist Isha Bhansali hails the summer maxi as an ultra-comfy pick offering ease, functionality and a free-wheeling weightlessness. “Given how our bodies have become with this WFH lifestyle, it’s best not to veer in the direction of anything too tight or bodycon. For a summer house party, opt for a maxi dress in a breathable fabric either in chiffon or in metallic pleats,” says she.

A one-shoulder maxi dress by Pierpaolo Piccioli (Photo: Instagram/MaisonValentino)

Stylist Akshay Tygai suggests amping up the maxi with statement-making accessories like a conversational cuff or an artisanal necklace. “I’d also recommend styling it with a great belt or a nifty harness. If it’s being worn at an outdoor setting, then offset it with a cropped bolero or a duster coat. A pair of chunky earrings could add to the chic finish and also become a talking point,” says Tyagi.