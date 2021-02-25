IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Sashay in Spring’s chicest maxis
A model sports a vibrant yellow, tiered, pleated, strappy sundress from the label’s SS21 collection (Photo: Instagram/AlbertaFerretti)
A model sports a vibrant yellow, tiered, pleated, strappy sundress from the label’s SS21 collection (Photo: Instagram/AlbertaFerretti)
fashion

Sashay in Spring’s chicest maxis

We get it that given the situation, you were unable to visit your favourite holiday spot in the South of France last summer
READ FULL STORY
By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:29 PM IST

We get it that given the situation, you were unable to visit your favourite holiday spot in the South of France last summer. And with the second wave of infection engulfing many countries, it’s time to take matters in hand. I’m sure by now we all are sick of being in our tracksuits and elevated lounge wear. But when the going gets tough, the tough get fashionable. It’s time to dump the tracksuit at the back of your closet, dress up in a chic floor-length maxi and invite your girlfriends over for cocktails. Look no further than the catwalks of Dior, Chanel, Alberta Ferretti, Valentino, Erdem and Michael Kors as one’s got umpteen options to pick from. Hang loose in one their beach chic, comfy maxis as you sip on the sangrias and experience summer right within the cozy comfort of your apartment with your besties. 

A Spring Summer 21 maxi with brand lettering print by Virginie Viard (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
A Spring Summer 21 maxi with brand lettering print by Virginie Viard (Photo: Instagram/ChanelOfficial)
A Spring Summer 21 floor-length maxi dress by Maria Grazia Chiuri (Photo: Instagram/Dior)
A Spring Summer 21 floor-length maxi dress by Maria Grazia Chiuri (Photo: Instagram/Dior)

If Virginie Viard’s monochromatic numbers spell a comfort-driven approach, Maria Grazia Chiuri’s pastel take brings to mind an invincible style goddess. Back home, the likes of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sonam K Ahuja and Jahnvi Kapoor have put the boho maxi on the map with their glamazon twist. 

A model in a printed maxi dress (Photo: Instagram/Etro)
A model in a printed maxi dress (Photo: Instagram/Etro)

Stylist Isha Bhansali hails the summer maxi as an ultra-comfy pick offering ease, functionality and a free-wheeling weightlessness. “Given how our bodies have become with this WFH lifestyle, it’s best not to veer in the direction of anything too tight or bodycon. For a summer house party, opt for a maxi dress in a breathable fabric either in chiffon or in metallic pleats,” says she. 

A one-shoulder maxi dress by Pierpaolo Piccioli (Photo: Instagram/MaisonValentino)
A one-shoulder maxi dress by Pierpaolo Piccioli (Photo: Instagram/MaisonValentino)

Stylist Akshay Tygai suggests amping up the maxi with statement-making accessories like a conversational cuff or an artisanal necklace. “I’d also recommend styling it with a great belt or a nifty harness. If it’s being worn at an outdoor setting, then offset it with a cropped bolero or a duster coat. A pair of chunky earrings could add to the chic finish and also become a talking point,” says Tyagi. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
A model sports a vibrant yellow, tiered, pleated, strappy sundress from the label’s SS21 collection (Photo: Instagram/AlbertaFerretti)
A model sports a vibrant yellow, tiered, pleated, strappy sundress from the label’s SS21 collection (Photo: Instagram/AlbertaFerretti)
fashion

Sashay in Spring’s chicest maxis

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:29 PM IST
We get it that given the situation, you were unable to visit your favourite holiday spot in the South of France last summer
READ FULL STORY
Close
A model in a piece for the Other collection by Raw Mango(Instagram)
A model in a piece for the Other collection by Raw Mango(Instagram)
fashion

Disturbing or stunning? Raw Mango's new 'Other' collection leaves internet divid

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:43 PM IST
They say art is not what you see but what you make others see, and it appears those who have seen Indian contemporary fashion brand Raw Mango's latest campaign for its Spring Summer 2021 collection 'Other' are divided by what feelings it evokes in them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natalia Mikhailovna Vodianova(Instagram)
Natalia Mikhailovna Vodianova(Instagram)
fashion

Russian supermodel 'Supernova' Natalia Vodianova is new UN goodwill ambassador

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Natalia Mikhailovna Vodianova said in a statement, "For too long, society’s approach to menstruation and women’s health has been defined by taboo and stigma”, adding that the situation “has undermined the most basic needs and rights of women."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fashion designer Frida Kiza poses with models at the end of the Black Lives Matter Fall/Winter 2021/22 collective fashion show, presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. 2021.(AP)
Fashion designer Frida Kiza poses with models at the end of the Black Lives Matter Fall/Winter 2021/22 collective fashion show, presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. 2021.(AP)
fashion

Italian designers of African origin take over Milan Fashion Week

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Five Italian designers of African origin made their runway debut during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 under the banner “We are Made in Italy,” having nurtured dreams deemed unlikely in their native lands and which faced considerable obstacles in their adopted Italy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fashion designer Gisele Claudia poses with models during the Black Lives Matter Fall/Winter 2021/22 collection collective show, presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. 2021.(AP)
Fashion designer Gisele Claudia poses with models during the Black Lives Matter Fall/Winter 2021/22 collection collective show, presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. 2021.(AP)
fashion

5 Africa-born designers open digital Milan Fashion Week

AP, Milan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Five designers of African origin making their runway debuts opened Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday under the banner “We are Made in Italy”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A year after Italy registered its first positive case of the coronavirus in the north, leading to the first lockdown in Europe, designers have had to find new ways to entice fashionistas with their creations.(Reuters)
A year after Italy registered its first positive case of the coronavirus in the north, leading to the first lockdown in Europe, designers have had to find new ways to entice fashionistas with their creations.(Reuters)
fashion

Missoni celebrates 'normal life' at virtual Milan Fashion Week

Reuters, Milan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Italian brand Missoni kicked off the first day of Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, with designers once again forced to swap the buzzing catwalks for digital presentations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Influencer Kusha Kapila (Instagram)
Influencer Kusha Kapila (Instagram)
fashion

Buzzing with Buss it Challenge

By Prerna Gauba
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Many celebrities stormed to the Internet to make their own unique versions of the buss it challenge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone(Varinder Chawla)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set couple goals, twin in all-black for dinner

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh once again set couple goals as they stepped out for dinner in matching, all-black looks. See pics....
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor sparks Roohi promotions in a neon sweetheart strapless silk dress(Instagram/janhvikapoor)
Janhvi Kapoor sparks Roohi promotions in a neon sweetheart strapless silk dress(Instagram/janhvikapoor)
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor sparks Roohi promotions in a neon sweetheart strapless silk dress

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:54 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor sets the mercury soaring as she makes a show-stopping entry at Roohi promotions in a neon strapless dress that was made of silk and came with a sweetheart neckline. We bet you are going to drop your jaws after knowing its whopping cost. Read on
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit sends hearts aflutter in organza cape set that aces bohemian vibe(Instagram/madhuridixitnene)
Madhuri Dixit sends hearts aflutter in organza cape set that aces bohemian vibe(Instagram/madhuridixitnene)
fashion

Madhuri Dixit sends hearts aflutter in organza cape set that aces bohemian vibe

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • Gearing up to shoot for an episode of Dance Deewane Season 3, BTown OG Madhuri Dixit Nene slew bohemian look in a black crop top and palazzo teamed with an embroidered organza cape and we are smitten with these sultry pictures
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora teams a printed boyfriend shirt with a pair of boots (Photo: Instagram/MalaikaAroraOfficial)
Malaika Arora teams a printed boyfriend shirt with a pair of boots (Photo: Instagram/MalaikaAroraOfficial)
fashion

Boyfriend shirt gets a fun twist 

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:14 PM IST
What does the phrase - ‘boyfriend shirt’ mean anyway? It’s something borrowed from your boyfriend’s or lover’s closet
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kriti Sanon rocks a pop print outfit by designer Aniket Satam (Photo: Instagram/AniketSatam)
Kriti Sanon rocks a pop print outfit by designer Aniket Satam (Photo: Instagram/AniketSatam)
fashion

Bollywood roots for pop prints

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Fashion is a recurring cycle of trends and pop prints recently seen on the likes of Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sanya Malhotra are reminiscent of the outré   ’80s
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tara Sutaria rocks a bubblegum pink pantsuit (Photo: Instagram/TaraSutaria)
Tara Sutaria rocks a bubblegum pink pantsuit (Photo: Instagram/TaraSutaria)
fashion

Stars paint the town in bubblegum pink

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Think pink seems to be the style mantra as Bollywood charges its way out of the Covid gloom and despair
READ FULL STORY
Close
After some initial resistance and a slow start, designer Stella Jean credits the Italian National Fashion Chamber with “a lot of goodwill” in pushing through an enhanced collaboration with five young designers, including financing and partnerships with Italian suppliers.(AP)
After some initial resistance and a slow start, designer Stella Jean credits the Italian National Fashion Chamber with “a lot of goodwill” in pushing through an enhanced collaboration with five young designers, including financing and partnerships with Italian suppliers.(AP)
fashion

BLM in Italian Fashion campaign shows early tangible results

AP, Milan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:54 AM IST
A digital runway show by five Italian fashion designers of African origin opens Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, one tangible result of a campaign launched last summer by the only Black Italian designer belonging to the Milan fashion chamber.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riccardo Tisci(Instagram)
Riccardo Tisci(Instagram)
fashion

The lost freedom to explore amid Covid-19 inspires Burberry's Riccardo Tisci

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:06 PM IST
"Enclosed indoors, I dreamt of the outdoors and its beauty, fuelled by the thought of the creativity that comes when we are together," Riccardo Tisci said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac