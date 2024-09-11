Say goodbye to bad hair days: Hairstyles that don't require the shampoo volume to shine
A bad hair day should not be a bad day, but a minor hiccup that you can fix with effortless hairstyles.
A bad hair day can feel like the ultimate doom. Greasy hair texture and sad volume are the biggest ick and can make the best of us sulk and cancel big plans. You’re left wondering where you went wrong in your hair-washing schedule. It’s unfortunate when your hair decides to go rogue on the day you’ve got something important lined up. Without washing, dust and dirt build-up can make your hair feel oily and flatten all the volume.
To get back the lost volume, dry shampoo is often the go-to solution. After spraying, it absorbs excess oil without needing water. It's a quick and convenient alternative to traditional shampooing. However, dry shampoo has its downsides, like not deeply cleansing the roots as regular shampoo does. Over time, frequent use can also lead to product buildup, with no water to rinse it away. So, if you’re looking to save your day without relying on dry shampoo, here are some effortless hairstyles that can turn your bad hair day around.
Braids
You can never go wrong with a braid. It fits all kinds of aesthetics, like a sporty streetwear look with tight boxer braids or double dutch braids, or a soft, romantic, whimsical vibe with a loose French braid that looks very feminine. To pull off any braid hairstyle, you don’t need much hair volume, making braids perfect for greasy hair.
Buns
Buns keep the greasy hair out of your face and you feel more refreshed and confident. For a more formal setting, buns are appropriate. The pulled-back and tightly tucked bun gives a sleek, polished look. This hairstyle is neat and minimalist. It exudes confidence and is perfect for professional settings. Buns don't require heavy volume. The sleeker the bun looks, the more snatched the entire vibe is.
You can position sleek buns high or low, depending on your preference. And not only sleek buns—you can play around and leave a few strands for a messier, casual hairstyle. Or you can combine a braid and a bun and go for a side-braided bun. If you want some volume, try a half-up, half-down bun, where you tuck the top section into a high bun while letting the rest cascade down your back.
Ponytails and claw clip hairstyle
A ponytail is timeless and flattering because of its universal simplicity. Even a simple claw-clip hairstyle looks well. Or if not a ponytail, numerous hairstyles involve tying certain sections of the hair, which will win you over and become your new favorite hairstyle—even on your good hair days.
