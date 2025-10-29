Scary Halloween makeup tips to make you look drop ‘dead’ gorgeous

The spooky season is here again, and it's time to drop your best scary look for the Halloween party. If you have already chosen your outfit, it's time to perfect your spooky makeup as well. From dark and grey eyeshadows to blood red lipstick, Halloween makeup is all about storytelling through color, texture, and imagination. Get spooky Halloween makeup

So, be it a Halloween celebration at your office or in your housing society, these makeup tricks will help you get a perfect Halloween night look.

Prep your skin for Halloween

Tighten pores with a toner: This is a no-brainer no matter what you are getting ready for. Your skin needs to be prepared for the creepy makeup. Cleanse your skin with a face wash for your skin type and then apply a toner. A face toner balances your skin's pH levels, tighten your pores and give your skin a smooth base.

Follow it up with a primer: This step is crucial because a primer helps your makeup last longer, especially during long Halloween parties, while keeping your face looking fresh. A primer blurs your blemishes and imperfections and prevents heavy products like foundation and face paint from clogging your pores.

Halloweeen makeup: Go dark and dramatic

Halloween makeup is all about ditching your soft glam and rosy look and instead opting for a dramatic look. Swap your soft hues with dark, smoky, and grey eyeshadows.

Blend deep charcoal, black, and metallic silver shades across your eyelids to create that haunting yet hypnotic stare. If you’re going for a zombie or vampire look, add some purple or maroon near your eye corners to give a more sunken, eerie effect. This would make your eyes look mysterious and spooky!

Black Kohl is a must

No scary makeup look is complete without the magic of black kohl. For a more dramatic look, line your upper and lower lash lines with a thick layer of kohl, then smudge it slightly for that smoky, haunted finish.

You can go all bold by extending your liner outward or drawing fake cracks or stitches near your eyes. This is perfect if you’re channelling a ghost, witch, or undead character, ‘like you’ve just woke up from a grave' look.

Set it right with pressed powder

Now that you're done with your base and eyes, time to make sure that everything stays intact. Use a pressed powder to lock in your foundation and absorb any excess oil.

Pressed powder gives your skin a matte, even texture and ensures your makeup doesn’t smudge or slide off mid-party. If you’re aiming for a pale look choose a pressed powder one or two shades lighter than your skin tone for that perfect undead finish.

Go bold with blood-red lips

Nothing screams Halloween quite like a blood-red lipstick. It’s the ultimate finishing touch for your scary makeup look. Be it a vampire queen or an evil sorceress, red lips scream power and danger.

You can opt for a matte finish to keep it edgy, or add a touch of gloss for a fresh-blood effect. You can even smudge a bit around the corners of your lips to mimic a “bitten” or “bloody” look, for a chilling effect.

Add a dab of highlighter

Who says spooky can’t be glam? Once you’ve nailed your haunting base and fierce eyes, finish off with a dab of highlighter on your cheekbones, nose bridge, and brow bones. A subtle shimmer will also make you look hauntingly gorgeous.

The trick is to choose a silver or icy tone highlighter for a ghostly glow, or a golden one if you want a warm, witchy aura. Afterall, even scary looks deserve a little sparkle!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.