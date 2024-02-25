Shahid Kapoor's Birthday: 5 stylish and versatile looks of the actor to inspire your wardrobe

Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood's heartthrob, is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. The talented actor is not only loved for his incredible acting skills but also rules the charts when it comes to slaying fashion goals. From Ishk Vishk's chocolate boy looks to Kabir Singh's rocking appearance, his style journey has evolved considerably over the years. But what has remained constant is his incredible sense of fashion and heart-stealing charming looks. From a casual denim or t-shirt to a chic pantsuit, the actor can rock any look to perfection. As Shahid turns a year older, let's take a look back at some of his fashionable looks that are sure to leave you in awe. Shahid Kapoor's versatile fashion looks for any occasion(Instagram/@shahidkapoor)

Ratnakar Prasad, fashion expert and design head at Lee Cooper shared with HT Lifestyle five versatile looks of Shahid Kapoor that you can recreate for any occasion. (Also read: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor promote Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Taapsee Pannu spotted with Sujoy Ghosh )

Shahid Kapoor's stylish looks

1. Relaxed Denim Look

Shahid often chose a classic denim-on-denim look. He paired a light blue denim shirt with dark jeans, exuding effortless style. The rolled-up sleeves and a few buttons left open added a casual flair to the ensemble, making it perfect for a laid-back birthday outing.

2. Sporty Chic

Shahid showcased his sporty side with a trendy athleisure look. He donned a stylish Tee with joggers, creating a sleek and comfortable outfit. The addition of white sneakers added a touch of freshness to the look, making it ideal for a day filled with fun and festivities.

3. Ethnic Classy Look

Shahid Kapoor exuded timeless elegance in an ethnic ensemble that exuded sophistication and grace. Dressed in a meticulously tailored kurta-pajama paired with an intricately embroidered Nehru jacket, Shahid epitomized understated class.

4. Suave Formals Look

For a more polished and refined appearance, Shahid Kapoor embraced the classic charm of formal attire. Dressed in a perfectly tailored suit paired with a crisp white shirt and a complementing tie, Shahid exuded confidence and sophistication. The attention to detail, from the well-fitted silhouette to the choice of accessories, showcased Shahid's discerning taste and style prowess. Whether attending a red carpet event or a high-profile business meeting, this look undoubtedly stole the spotlight.

5. Cool and Collected Style

Shahid’s cool and collected look where wore a trendy leather jacket over a plain T-shirt, paired with dark jeans. The ensemble exuded a rugged yet stylish vibe, perfect for a birthday bash with a touch of edginess.