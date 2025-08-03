Shalini Passi visits Tirupati for birthday blessings wearing a red saree, styled with a choker, potli bag. See pics

Shalini Passi, who recently turned 49, went to Tirupati Balaji Temple to seek blessings on her birthday. The temple is located in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh and is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Shalini posted a photodump from her visit, sharing the red saree she wore, the evening aartis featuring lamps and scenic temple grounds. She captioned it, “Taking blessings from Tirupati Balaji on my birthday, surrounded by the serene beauty of the Tirumala Hills ✨” Shalini Passi wore a rich red saree to Tirupati to seek blessing for her birthday.(PC: IG/@shalini.passi)

This is not the first time she visited Tirupati. Shalini previously participated in one of the age-old rituals of shaving hair at Tirupati. She last shaved her hair in 2018. Because of her spiritual plans with her hair, she revealed that she doesn’t extensively style or add treatments to it as much. To know more about it, read- Shalini Passi has shaved her head four times at Tirupati; doesn't style it

More about her outfit

Shalini Passi wore a red saree with a golden border. The saree also featured golden crane and dove motifs. In tune with the gold and red theme, the blouse coordinated with the saree. This colour palette was apt for the occasion and the place, as red and gold are often deemed auspicious in Hindu culture and are commonly seen in ceremonies as well.

Now on to her accessories; she carried all the staples of a formal saree look. Shalini carried a rich pink potli bag with golden accents. She further adorned her ensemble with a gold choker necklace featuring heavy, intricate work and matching gold jhumkas. Her hair was styled in a voluminous, high, half-up, half-down ponytail.

About Shalini Passi

Shalini appeared in the reality TV series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. After her appearance on the show, she went viral in 2024 for her quirky personality. On her work front, she is a prominent art patron and fashion icon. She hails from Delhi and married businessman Sanjay Passi in the late 1990s.

