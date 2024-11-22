Shalini Passi has shaved her head four times at Tirupati; doesn't style it

While most of us have a sartorial relationship with hair, Shalini Passi has a more spiritual one. Shalini left no stone unturned to channel her true, unapologetic self through her fashionable outfits, carrying them with such poise in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, one would rightfully assume her hair undergoes the same stylish treatment, but Shalini here begs to differ. In an interview with NDTV, she revealed how she had more ‘spiritual’ plans with her hair. Shalini's haircare is rooted in traditional items and she barely went for hair treatments.(Instagram/@shalini.passi)

Shalini donates her hair

"Even when I shaved my hair at Tirupati, I shaved it four times. So for me also, I don’t want to style my hair much, because ultimately, I will donate it,” Shalini said. She mentioned that her most recent head shave was in 2018. For most of her looks, she goes for a high ponytail, the locks dazzling a natural black, devoid of any treatment. The viral internet sensation also opened up on how she never coloured her hair and used homemade ingredients.

Shalini previously also mentioned in her interviews how she avoids applying heat or colouring. She used Reetha and amla for her natural shampoo. Other than shampoo, she also used coconut oil to nourish her hair.

Spiritual purpose of shaving the hair

The voluntary shaving of hair at the pilgrimage is an act of deep devotion and surrender. Hair is often seen as symbolic of ego and vanity, with people attaching significant pride to their luscious locks. By renouncing it, devotees not only shed their sins but also embrace a spiritual renewal, symbolising humility.

About Shalini Passi

Shalini went viral for her loveable personality on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She is a prominent art patron and fashion icon. She hails from Delhi and married businessman Sanjay Passi in the late 1990s. The couple resides in an opulent 20,000-square-foot mansion in Delhi's prestigious Golf Links. Their luxurious home has 14 rooms, reflecting their sophisticated lifestyle. Her home also has a wide variety of art collections, showing her fine taste in all things art.