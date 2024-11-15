Menu Explore
Shalini Passi reveals her 'mantra to being zen', 4 things she does to ‘get out of a tricky situation’

ByAdrija Dey
Nov 15, 2024 02:35 PM IST

Fiercely herself, Shalini Passi's mantra to being zen is a shortcut for avoiding all the drama and staying ‘cool and unbothered.’

Every once in a while, even the calmest people find themselves in an awkward situation, veering at the very cusp of snapping to break free from the social dead end. Shalini Passi, a fine art collector and fan-favourite star from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, won the netizens' hearts with her quirky, carefree, and true-to-herself personality. She shared with TweakIndia her smart ways to get out of a tricky situation. Given her cool, collected, and unbothered demeanour, her way of channelling zen is noteworthy.

Shalini Passi is fashionably true to her heart, be it voicing her quirky opinions or embracing unique styles. (Hindustan Times)
Shalini Passi is fashionably true to her heart, be it voicing her quirky opinions or embracing unique styles. (Hindustan Times)

Ignorance is true bliss

Shalini Passi said, “Pretend, I don’t know nothing about it. I don’t want to be a part of anything which is not happening” There’s a ring of truth in the saying ignorance is bliss. If there’s a hint of any rumour spreading around or gossip behind your back, be like Shalini and don’t lose your sleep over it. Don’t go digging around to prove yourself. If it’s untrue, it’ll simply dissipate over time. Involving yourself in it will create unnecessary drama and mentally disturb you.

Positive hobbies

Shalini Passi sang her heart out in the show despite Karan Johar calling her a 'bathroom singer.'(Netflix)
Shalini Passi sang her heart out in the show despite Karan Johar calling her a 'bathroom singer.'(Netflix)

Shalini Passi’s unabashedly singing Mitwa on the show is definitely an inspiration for confidence. She has a strong connection with singing. Shalini explained, "I always believe that if you channel your energy into sports or into, like, even singing… singing is like a release of anger, emotions, rather than having negative thoughts."

Hobby is a creative outlet that’s cathartic for intense emotions and helps give you a better perspective on any problem at hand. Overwhelmed and angry? Go sweat it out with a good run or write into a journal. In a world of short attention spans, nurturing a hobby is extremely important for your mental health. A good hobby is productive and is a safe home for your emotions, grounding the intensity with a big hug.

Don’t tolerate negative criticism

Shalini Passi’s quirky behaviour on the show raised eyebrows and received backhanded compliments from her co-stars, but it didn’t weigh her down or stop her from being herself. She said, “You should not allow anybody’s opinion to affect you.” Shalini suggested that a simple WhatsApp message can help with the job. It's perfect if in-person confrontation makes your stomach plummet like the drop from a roller coaster.

Be transparent about the criticism and how it hurt you. This not only makes communication better, clearing out the air, but also prevent chances of miscommunication. So, be free to communicate, instead of brushing off the hurtful jokes. Tolerating it will overshadow your own self-esteem.

Don’t meander in conversations

It’s common to get lost in conversation, over-explaining the problem at hand. In that process, the essence of the emotions and meaning gets lost in the translation. She said, “For me, it’s like short, and sweet, and fun, and loving, and that’s how things should be.”

