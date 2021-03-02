Shanaya Kapoor rocks flirty floral mini dress which is a summer closet must-have

IND USA
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:00 PM IST

With the resuming of outdoor gatherings and summer sun finally lifting up our mood, we can’t help but picture ourselves donning ensembles that are fun and exuberant and Shanaya Kapoor’s recent picture in a Zimmermann mini dress is perfect fashion inspiration. Oozing charms in the flirty floral dress, Shanaya raised the bar of sartorial elegance in the resort wear which is a must-have this summer season to make heads turns.

Taking to her social media handle recently, Shanaya had shared a picture that featured her dolled up in a lilac pink base dress with dark green floral prints all over. The thigh-high dress came with three-quarters blouson sleeves with elasticated cuffs and a plunging neckline.

The relxed mini dress sported cross-over draw ties at the waist that amped up the hotness quotient of the ensemble. Leaving her luscious tresses open in a messy manner, Shanaya accessorised the look with a layered neckpiece and a statement bracelet.

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Shanaya amplified the glam quotient with kohl-lined eyes and filled-in eyebrows. Seated on a chair, the 21-year-old struck a sultry pose for the camera and fans were on frenzy.

Shanaya’s mini dress is credited to the iconic Australian brand Zimmermann that boasts of sophisticated femininity, a passion for detail and a love of colour and print. Mini floral dress are trending high currently as resort wear or for informal cocktail party or even something you'd wear stepping off your yacht.

Mini dresses serve as the perfect fashion ensembles for cruise, holiday, pre-spring, or travel. Needless to say, Shanaya Kapoor’s picture in the Zimmermann mini dress broke the Internet with over 1 lakh likes while going strong.

