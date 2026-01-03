Shape, define, and elevate your lips with these ultra-smooth lip liners: Our top 8 picks
Published on: Jan 03, 2026 10:00 am IST
Lip liners add dimension to your lips, adding a flawless look. Here are the top 8 lip liners for you.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
e.l.f. Cream Glide Lip Liner, Highly-Pigmented Pencil For Shaping & Sculpting Lips, Semi-Matte Finish, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Spill The Tea View Details
|
₹300
|
|
|
MARS Matte Lip Liner View Details
|
₹192
|
|
|
Lakme Ultimate Glam Lip Liner, Black Currant, 1.15g View Details
|
₹209
|
|
|
INSIGHT Glide On Lip Liner - Its Drag | Intensely Pigmented | Ultra Smooth Texture | Long lasting Formula | Weightless Formula - 0.3 g View Details
|
₹81
|
|
|
RENEE Draw 4-4-in-1 Lip Liner, Four Shades Pinks, Brown, Nude & Red in One Pen - Highly Pigmented, Rich Texture, Matte Finish, One-swipe Application & Travel-friendly View Details
|
₹598
|
|
|
Coloressence Long Stay Waterproof Creamy Lip Liner Pencil with In-built Sharpener | Red Brick View Details
|
₹192
|
|
|
REVLON Colorstay Longwear Lip Liner, with Built-In Sharpener, Longwear Rich Colors, Smooth Application, Smudge Proof, Plum (665) View Details
|
₹676
|
|
|
Revolution Beauty, Pout Bomb Plumping Lip Liner, Long Lasting Lip Shaper with Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E, Vegan & Cruelty-Free (Jelly Berry Mauve, 0.2gm) View Details
|
₹440
|
|
