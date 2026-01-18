Shilpa Shetty in a backless mini dress makes heads turn at Ramesh Taurani’s bash with husband Raj Kundra

Several videos of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra attending Ramesh Taurani's party were shared on social media by paparazzi pages. The clip shows the couple having a blast with friends at the bash. As for their OOTDs (outfit of the day), while Shilpa wore a black mini dress, Raj complemented her in a stylish black suit.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were among the many celebrities who attended Ramesh Taurani’s birthday party in Mumbai. The actor and her husband matched the colour of their outfits for the occasion. Let's decode what they wore:

Raj's sharp black suit set features a corduroy blazer with notch lapel collars, open front, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, tailored fit, and an animal-print textured pattern. He wore the jacket over a crisp white button-down shirt featuring front button closures and full-length sleeves.

Lastly, he tucked the shirt into the pants – featuring a tapered fit and a mid-rise waist – to give the ensemble a structured look. A beanie, tinted nerdy sunglasses, embellished loafers, and an untamed beard rounded off the styling.

Decoding Shilpa Shetty's outfit The actor chose a head-turning black dress for the occasion. It has a plunging V neckline, a sleeveless silhouette with long ribbon ties at the shoulders that add a romantic touch to her ensemble, a cinched waist, a backless design that adds a dose of oomph, a voluminous skirt with layers of structured pleats, and a mini hem length that shows off her legs.

Shilpa styled the ensemble with gorgeous black stilettos, a Goyard Dé Trunk bag in metallic gold and Goyardine gold hardware, and bracelets. With centre-parted open tresses which she styled in soft waves, the actor chose smoky eyeshadow, brown lip shade, flushed cheeks, darkened brows, and mascara-coated lashes for the glam.