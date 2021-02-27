Shilpa Shetty wears a pleated saree dress at Maldives beach and makes it work

The latest celebrity to enjoy picturesque sunsets in the Maldives and make us crave a vacation is Shilpa Shetty. The actress has been sharing a lot of beautiful images from her resort featuring the clear water and the white sand while giving us beachwear goals with those images. From a leopard print bikini to a saree dress, the fashionista of Bollywood can rock anything and make it work. You can read that again.

The latest pictures that the mother-of-two shared from the Maldives, show her wearing a quirky pink-yellow attire. The figure-flaunting one-shoulder outfit was actually a pleated saree dress. Yup, Shilpa wore a saree at the beach and guess what, she made it work. The dress featured a cinched-in waist and gathered details on the side which resulted in a thigh-high slit and asymmetrical hemline adding oomph to the look. The hand micro pleated saree dress had a baggy torso and ruffled details on one of the shoulders.

The 45-year-old completed her look with a pair of beige flat sandals and accessorised it with chunky bracelets and stud hoop earrings. She left her hair down for her day at the beach and looked breathtaking. Shilpa posted the image on Instagram with the caption, "Bringing those #friyayvibes to life with a pop of colour (sic)."

Coming back to the quirky dress, it is from the shelves of the celebrity-favourite brand Saaksha and Kinni and is worth ₹25,000.

Shilpa Shettys outfit is worth ₹25,000(saakshakinni.com)

Check out some of the other holiday looks of Shilpa that will make you want to drop everything and leave for a vacation:

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently gearing up for her upcoming projects including Nikamma in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Abhimanyu Dassani and Sunil Grover. She will also be featuring in the film Hungama 2.

