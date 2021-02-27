Shilpa Shetty wears a pleated saree dress at Maldives beach and makes it work
- Shilpa Shetty is currently holidaying in the Maldives and giving us sartorial goals. The fashionista recently wore a gorgeous pink and yellow pleated saree dress worth ₹25k and looked absolutely fantastic.
The latest celebrity to enjoy picturesque sunsets in the Maldives and make us crave a vacation is Shilpa Shetty. The actress has been sharing a lot of beautiful images from her resort featuring the clear water and the white sand while giving us beachwear goals with those images. From a leopard print bikini to a saree dress, the fashionista of Bollywood can rock anything and make it work. You can read that again.
The latest pictures that the mother-of-two shared from the Maldives, show her wearing a quirky pink-yellow attire. The figure-flaunting one-shoulder outfit was actually a pleated saree dress. Yup, Shilpa wore a saree at the beach and guess what, she made it work. The dress featured a cinched-in waist and gathered details on the side which resulted in a thigh-high slit and asymmetrical hemline adding oomph to the look. The hand micro pleated saree dress had a baggy torso and ruffled details on one of the shoulders.
The 45-year-old completed her look with a pair of beige flat sandals and accessorised it with chunky bracelets and stud hoop earrings. She left her hair down for her day at the beach and looked breathtaking. Shilpa posted the image on Instagram with the caption, "Bringing those #friyayvibes to life with a pop of colour (sic)."
Coming back to the quirky dress, it is from the shelves of the celebrity-favourite brand Saaksha and Kinni and is worth ₹25,000.
Check out some of the other holiday looks of Shilpa that will make you want to drop everything and leave for a vacation:
On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently gearing up for her upcoming projects including Nikamma in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Abhimanyu Dassani and Sunil Grover. She will also be featuring in the film Hungama 2.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conjuring celestial fantasy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor says all you need is love, but a great pair of jeans never hurts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty wears a pleated saree dress at Maldives beach and makes it work
- Shilpa Shetty is currently holidaying in the Maldives and giving us sartorial goals. The fashionista recently wore a gorgeous pink and yellow pleated saree dress worth ₹25k and looked absolutely fantastic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle looks like perfection in ₹2.5 lakh dress with Prince Harry
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are expecting their second child together, made a surprise appearance at a recent virtual event. It was her gorgeous citrus print summer dress that stole the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Grabbed my p*nis': Designer Alexander Wang faces new sexual assault allegations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emporio Armani nods to 1980s in fall line at Milan Fashion Week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu oozes oomph in barely buttoned shirt dress over bikini at Maldives
- Bipasha Basu floods the Internet with sultry pictures straight from the Maldives beach in a black bikini layered with a barely buttoned-down cinnamon blue and ivory striped silk shirt dress which is a closet must-have for a summer or fall day | Check pictures and fashion cues inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan looks simple yet glamorous in mustard lehenga, korpatti choli
- Hello sunshine: Gauahar Khan adds all the missing beauty to our day with her ravishing pictures in a mesmerising mustard lehenga set with gota korpatti embroidery and we guess we have already found our fashion hero to take style cues from, for the next ethnic event this Spring
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan, mom Amrita Singh twin in comfortable Indian wear for airport look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty says 'shut up and bounce' at the Maldives in leopard-print bikini
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra flaunts her summer body at the Maldives in a sultry leopard-print bikini and the Internet can’t keep calm, recreates her own filmy ‘shut up and bounce’ moment | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prada reworks winter classics at Milan Fashion Week 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Your T-shirts could soon be made from nanoparticles of wood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sashay in Spring’s chicest maxis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disturbing or stunning? Raw Mango's new 'Other' collection leaves internet divid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian supermodel 'Supernova' Natalia Vodianova is new UN goodwill ambassador
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox