‘Bhabhi’ Shloka Mehta supports Isha Ambani, attends beauty event with dazzling white gown. Watch

Shloka Mehta Ambani also attended the Tira Beauty event last night to support Isha Ambani. The ‘badi bahu’ of the Ambani family, who is married to Akash Ambani, arrived with Mukesh Ambani's mother, Kokilaben Ambani. Shloka wore a dazzling white gown to the event. Let's decode what she wore. Shloka Mehta attends the Tira Beauty event with Kokilaben Ambani.

Shloka Mehta arrives with Kokilaben Ambani

A paparazzi video captured Shloka Mehta arriving at the event held at Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza with her grandmother-in-law, Kokilaben. The clip shows Kokilaben and Shloka sitting inside a passenger transport car. While Kokilaben wore a pink embroidered saree and a matching blouse with glittering jewels to the star-studded affair, Shloka chose a full-body-length gown in an ivory shade.

Decoding Shloka Mehta's OOTD

Shloka chose a sleeveless ivory dress decorated in intricate embroidery and featuring a form-fitting silhouette. With her hair left loose in a centre parting and styled in soft, blowout curls, she styled the ensemble with stilettos, minimal makeup, and stylish accessories, including stacked beaded bracelets, dainty tear-drop earrings, and a choker necklace.

About Shloka Mehta

Shloka Mehta is businessman Russell Mehta and his wife Mona Mehta's daughter. She is married to Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani. They tied the knot on March 9, 2019. The couple has two kids, Prithvi Ambani and Veda Ambani. While Prithvi was born in December 2020, Akash and Shloka welcomed Veda in May 2023.

Tira beauty's event

Last night, Tira, a beauty retail platform owned by Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, hosted an event. Many celebrities attended the affair, including Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Shalini Passi, and Seema Sajdeh. Kareena Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Kiara Advani, who are also ambassadors of the brand, attended the event.