Smriti Mandhana looks gorgeous in backless jumpsuit and minimal jewellery: Her silver Tarun Tahiliani look costs...

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is a powerhouse on the field. The champion has impressed the nation with her impeccable performance, and now she is wowing the internet with her head-turning sartorial choices. Recently, the sportsperson attended an event, slipping into a jumpsuit that made her look effortlessly gorgeous. Let's decode her look and find out the price of the outfit. Smriti Mandhana dazzles in a Tarun Tahiliani creation.

Smriti's jumpsuit is designed by Indian ace couturier Tarun Tahiliani and styled by celebrity stylist Bornali Caldeiraa. On January 5, the designer shared pictures of Smriti Mandhana in his creation, captioning it, “Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana steps out in our classic foil jersey jumpsuit, elevated with a delicately embroidered waist detail where effortless style meets quiet strength.”

According to the designer, the jumpsuit Smriti wore is made from foil-embossed jersey fabric and comes in an ivory gold shade. It features a plunging V-neckline, a backless design, cut-outs on the side adding definition to Smriti's waist, a cinched detail under the bust, pearl and sequin embroidery on the waistline, a fitted silhouette, extremely flared pants that cascade down her body to create a waterfall effect, and a floor-sweeping hem length.

What is the cost of her ensemble?

The Classic Foil Jersey Jumpsuit is available on Tarun Tahiliani's website. It is worth ₹63,100.

The styling

Smriti accessorised the jumpsuit with minimal additions, allowing her ensemble to be the star of the look. For jewels, she chose dangling earrings, a bracelet, and a ring. For her tresses, she let the locks fall loose on her shoulder in a side-parted style, accentuated with soft waves.

Lastly, Smriti opted for a minimal glam look to round off her appearance, which included feathered brows, muted brown eyeshadow, a generous coating of mascara on the lashes, blush-tinted cheeks, a rosy pink lip shade, and a glowing highlighter.