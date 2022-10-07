Snatched in street style fashion

Many fashion enthusiasts will be able to recall the Chinese street style video that went viral on Instagram in the midst of the pandemic. With its timely appearance on our feeds, when fashion week events were cancelled because of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the compilation of videos where Chinese people were seen walking through the streets looked straight off the runway.

Chinese people walking on the streets of China in street style ensembles (Photo: Twitter)

With its refreshing take on fashion content, street style soon picked up and gave a new insight into the Chinese street fashion. Closer to home, fashion influencers like Riya Jain and Juhi Godambe, cricketer KL Rahul, and actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja jumped on the trend bandwagon and explored a concept that was relatively new then.

Riya Jain in a simple and chic street wear (Photo: Instagram)

Jain says, “I love how Indians are now inspired to try things out of their comfort zones and experiment with bold, edgy and colour-blocking looks, courtesy the growing street style trend. They are not afraid to be themselves and express their individuality anymore. It is also growing into a major influence in the world of fashion.”

Attendee of the Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 in a street style outfit (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

Unlike high fashion, street style is known to have emerged from the grassroot streetwear, with creativity, individuality and youthfulness at the core if its being. According to celebrity stylist Isha Bhansali, street style is all about “everyday pieces with a twist because it focuses more on personal style and how creative one can get with it.”

Often seen in city centres, fashion magazines and our Instagram feeds commonly feature candid pictures of individuals wearing urban, stylish clothing. “Street style got popular with the sartorialist Scott Schuman’s pictures because he started clicking pictures of real people on the streets who dressed fashionably,” says Bhansali.

Attendee of the Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 in a street style outfit (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

What makes street style stand out is how different it is all around the globe. Jain reveals how “shooting street style here is challenging than the West.” The stylist elaborates, “Even though the street style photos look effortless, shooting it in India is a challenge because the streets are not always empty during the day time with traffic.”

Bhansali adds that weather plays “a very important role in street style”. She explains, “The western world experiments a lot in terms of layering and innovative pieces. But, in India, it is simpler because of the weather. The only refreshing thing about the Indian street style is the fusion of cultures and styles that can be incorporated in everyday wear.” She adds, “We can totally pull off a denim pant with a pair of jutis, whereas the western world lacks that fusion and that makes the Indian street style fresh and vibrant.”

Attendee of the Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 in a street style outfit (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

With the growing popularity of street style, mainstream fashion often appropriates streetwear trends as “influences”. Considering Instagram is the most powerful tool in influencing fashionistas in the country, Jain credits the platform for the same. She says, “Instagram has helped a lot with it. There are so many street style trends that I get to learn, explore and be inspired from.”

Celebrity stylist Pranita Shetty, too, agrees and says, “Instagram has a huge role to play when it comes to making street style, especially Y2K [clothing], popular in our country.”

Shetty also suggests giving the usual fast fashion brands a miss and buying classic pieces from local brands and thrift stores to create a sustainable, yet street style wardrobe.

Style tips:

KL Rahul knows how to ace street style look with his accessory game on point (Photo: Instagram)

Light layering is the start to an easy street style look.

For an easy-breezy look, incorporate one statement piece — sunglasses, pumps, bag, belt or an ear cuffs.

If you are going simpler on the clothes, have a bold accessory or a pair of statement earrings or striking shoes.

Keep it simple with a twist or simple with an edge.

Don’t go overboard and at the same time, don’t get plain jane.

Have one cool element that is unique and personal.

Classic pieces to buy

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja dons a layered trench coat (Photo: Instagram)

A white tee, blue denim and statement bag should be your go-to pieces.

A lightweight jacket for layering that would work for all seasons should be a must in your street style wardrobe.

Invest in a light trench coat with no extra lining or a parka jacket.

A pair of pumps to easily amp up your ensemble.