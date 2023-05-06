Sobhita Dhulipala is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us snippets of herself in festive attires, to looking like a boss babe in formal power suits, Sobhita can do it all. The actor is known for her sartorial sense of fashion and with every attire, Sobhita ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. The actor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming series The Night Manager. Also starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles, The Night Manager’s season finale is slated to release on June 30. Sobhita Dhulipala’s sleek black dress is making us weak in the knees(Instagram/@sobhitad)

Sobhita, a day back, shared a string of pictures of herself decked up for the promotion duties of her upcoming series. Sobhita is currently busy with the promotions of the season finale of The Night Manager and keeps her fans updated with snippets from her promotion diaries on her Instagram profile. A day back, Sobhita played muse to fashion designer Varnika Sangoi and picked a sleek black dress from the shelves of the designer house. Sobhita looked every bit gorgeous in the black ensemble featuring off-shoulder details, bodycon patterns and a tie-up detail on one side of the attire. With the pictures, Sobhita reminded her fans of the release date of the season finale of The Night Manager.

Sobhita added the necessary bling to her look in black and silver stilettos from the shelves of Jimmy Choo, and statement danglers. Styled by fashion stylist Karishma Diwan, Sobhita wore her tresses open in straight locks with a side part as she posed for the pictures. In minimal makeup, Sobhita aced the look. Thye actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

