Soha Ali Khan's sizzling look in pink slip dress is bold start to Easter weekend

Party plans are unfolding in full bloom with the long Easter weekend ahead and Soha Ali Khan served the perfect fashion inspiration to sizzle in style as she put her sartorial foot forward in a bold, pink slip dress. Soha oozed oomph in a powder pink satin slip dress and that is all the fashion inspiration we need to grab the spotlight in a smoking hot style this long Easter weekend.

Taking to her social media handle, Soha shared two pictures that showed her waiting for an advertorial shoot while dolled up in her glamorous best. The pictures featured Soha donning a light-weight and fluid slip midi dress that came in powder pink colour.

Sporting delicate thin straps and a wrapped sweetheart neckline to raise the hotness quotient, the slip dress pleated at the bust and ended in a buttoned-down detail on the sides. Soha accessorised her look only with a pair of hoop earrings and finger ring.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in side-parted hairstyle, Soha completed her attire with a pair of black heels. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, the diva amplified the glam quotient by opting for a dewy makeup look with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Soha set the Internet on fire. She simply captioned the pictures, “La vie en rose (sic)” and punctuated it with a pink flower emoji.

Ready to kill date night with a steamy style? Let Soha Ali Khan's daring slip dress be your fashion inspiration with its lean lines and sensual cuts, a bold use of colour combined with sexy silhouette and paying homage to femininity whilst retaining the independent style ahead of Easter Week.